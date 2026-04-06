Temecula ‘Serena Fire': Blaze off Old West near Butterfield Stage Rd. spreading; check map, visuals
Riverside Fire Department says the fire was stopped at 25 acres; no injuries or structure threats, with crews working containment as cause is investigated.
Update: Riverside Fire Department said in an update at 3:57pm that the progress of the fire has been stopped at 25 acres. There are no threats to structure no injuries have been reported. The department added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
“The forward rate of spread has been stopped at 25 acres. Firefighters will remain on-scene for several hours working on full containment and mop-up,” the update read. “There are no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”
Original story: A moderately large brush fire broke out in Temecula, Riverside County, California, on Sunday afternoon, sparking a response from the fire and emergency management service.
The fire was located on La Serena Way, in Temecula's wine district, just off the Rancho California Road, where the famous Old West Temecula resort is located. Smoke from the fire was seen by tourists around Temecula's wine district.
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According to Watch Duty, the fire has spread over 5-7 acres. Multiple units with the Riverside County Fire Department are responding to the incident. As of now, there are no known threats to structures.
Photos of the fire surfaced on social media.
Here are some more visuals of the fire as seen on the UC San Diego's alert page. It showed white smoke rising from the area, that could be seen around Temecula.
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Here's the photo:
Temecula Fire Map
The wildfire in Temecula was located at 32700 block Rancho California Road, California Fire Department said in an update. The fire was first reported at 2:30pm PT, CalFire said in an update. A map of the fire was shared by the department.
Watch Duty reported based on OES Intel 24 that fire has now grown to 24.5 acres.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More