Temecula ‘Serena Fire': Blaze off Old West near Butterfield Stage Rd. spreading; check map, visuals

“The forward rate of spread has been stopped at 25 acres. Firefighters will remain on-scene for several hours working on full containment and mop-up,” the update read. “There are no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Update: Riverside Fire Department said in an update at 3:57pm that the progress of the fire has been stopped at 25 acres. There are no threats to structure no injuries have been reported. The department added that the cause of the fire is under investigation .

Original story: A moderately large brush fire broke out in Temecula, Riverside County, California, on Sunday afternoon, sparking a response from the fire and emergency management service.

The fire was located on La Serena Way, in Temecula's wine district, just off the Rancho California Road, where the famous Old West Temecula resort is located. Smoke from the fire was seen by tourists around Temecula's wine district.

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According to Watch Duty, the fire has spread over 5-7 acres. Multiple units with the Riverside County Fire Department are responding to the incident. As of now, there are no known threats to structures.

Photos of the fire surfaced on social media.