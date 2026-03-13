What did Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reveal about missing Gen. Neil McCasland? Check update

Authorities said the 68-year-old was last known to be at or near his residence in the Quail Run Court NE area on the morning of February 27, 2026. A Silver Alert remains active, and officials said the investigation into his disappearance is continuing.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has released a detailed update, including a verified timeline and investigative developments, in the ongoing search for missing retired US Air Force general William “Neil” McCasland .

Verified timeline of the day he disappeared According to BCSO, investigators confirmed several key events from the day McCasland went missing.

At approximately 10 am, a repairman visited the residence and interacted with McCasland. Later, at around 11:10 am, McCasland’s wife, Mrs. McCasland Wilkerson, left the home for a medical appointment.

When she returned at about 12:04 pm, McCasland was no longer there. Authorities said his phone, prescription glasses and wearable devices were still inside the house.

Mrs. McCasland Wilkerson then attempted to locate him by contacting family and friends. After those efforts were unsuccessful, she reported him missing at approximately 3:07 pm, prompting an immediate investigation.

Missing items and clothing description Investigators said several items appear to be unaccounted for from the home. Officials believe McCasland may have been wearing a light green long-sleeve button-up outdoor shirt.

Authorities also said his hiking boots, wallet and a .38-caliber revolver with a leather holster are believed to be missing.

During the investigation, officials recovered a gray US Air Force sweatshirt about 1.25 miles east of the residence on March 7. The item was collected and processed, and investigators said no blood was detected during initial testing, though further analysis is pending. Authorities noted the sweatshirt has not been confirmed by family or friends to be linked to McCasland, but it prompted an additional targeted search in the area.

Ongoing search efforts BCSO said it remains the lead investigative agency and is coordinating with multiple partners, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office when specialized tools or techniques are needed.

Search operations are being coordinated through the New Mexico Department of Public Safety and the New Mexico State Police Search and Rescue system, with volunteer teams assisting as requested.

Authorities said investigators have expanded a neighborhood canvass to more than 700 homes, seeking security footage and information. Additional search efforts have included drone operations, helicopter support, ground searches and K-9 teams.

Officials said no confirmed sighting or video has been found showing McCasland leaving the area or indicating a direction of travel. While investigators say there is currently no evidence of foul play, all leads are being examined.