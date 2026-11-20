Kirsten Davies is set to replace Sean Cairncross as the national cyber director, as per multiple reports. This comes after it was confirmed on Thursday that Cairncross is leaving the Donald Trump administration. Reuters reported that Cairncross was "fired" from his job.

Kirsten A. Davies was sworn in as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Department of War (DoW) on December 23, 2025. (US Department of War)

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The shakeup comes as the US has seen a spate of outages hitting various sectors. However, in most cases, a cyberattack was ruled out in official statements. The Trump administration has been facing mounting scrutiny over the same. His dismissal is the administration's first major personnel move since the outages.

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The news of Davies replacing Cairncross has not been officially announced, but has been reported by multiple publications, including NBC News and Axios, as well as CNN reporter Alejandra Jaramillo.

Deep Dive Who is expected to replace Sean Cairncross as US national cyber director? Kirsten Davies, the Department of War’s chief information officer, has been reported as Cairncross’s successor. She is expected to serve in an acting capacity because the position requires Senate confirmation. Why is Sean Cairncross leaving the national cyber director post? Reports say Cairncross is leaving amid scrutiny of the administration’s response to recent US technology outages. Accounts differ on whether he was fired or chose to leave; one report said he did not want to continue for another two years. Were the recent US outages confirmed to be cyberattacks? No. Officials said they had found no evidence connecting the outages or showing they were caused by malicious activity from foreign actors. Cairncross described the disruptions as service problems involving upgrades to older systems.

Notably, Davies will only be serving in an acting capacity, as the position needs Senate confirmation. Cairncross has served as head of the Office of the National Cyber Director since August 2025, overseeing all government cybersecurity policy and strategy. In a statement on Thursday night, Cairncross said it was the "honour of a lifetime to serve" in Trump's administration.

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What to know about Kirsten Davies

{{^usCountry}} Kirsten A. Davies was sworn in as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Department of War (DoW) on December 23, 2025. She acts as the principal advisor to the Secretary of War on matters linked to information management, information technology, cybersecurity, and information assurance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kirsten A. Davies was sworn in as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Department of War (DoW) on December 23, 2025. She acts as the principal advisor to the Secretary of War on matters linked to information management, information technology, cybersecurity, and information assurance. {{/usCountry}}

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She is “responsible for ensuring the resilience and operational effectiveness of the digital infrastructure that underpins warfighting, readiness, and strategic deterrence,” the Department of Defence noted. She also has oversight of critical capabilities like C4 systems, position, navigation, and timing, and electromagnetic spectrum management.

Also Read | Tech outage hits National Security Agency as Trump says all is ‘fine’

Before federal service, she was Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Unilever. She also had technology and cyber roles at The Estée Lauder Companies, Barclays-Africa Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Siemens. Davies also founded the Institute for Cyber, which is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to citizen safety and security in the digital universe.

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She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Politics and Government from the University of Puget Sound. Davies also pursued advanced studies in international law, business, and human rights at Johns Hopkins University and the International Institute of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. She has a professional certification in change management from the Prosci Institute as per her bio on the Department of Defence page.

Davies, in a statement, said, “Thank you @POTUS and @StephenM for your faith and steady confidence in me. And thank you @SecWar for your vigilant and visionary leadership. Our nation stands in the crossroad of analogue, digital, and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected. Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come …but only if we modernise and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future. Under President Trump’s leadership we will have a more secure, resilient; and supercharged technological future.” She added, “I am honoured to continue to serve.”

What to know about Sean Cairncross

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He has been part of the White House’s deliberations over AI policy, including after Howard Lutnick, Commerce Secretary, told Anthropic to take down two of its most powerful AI systems over the summer due to security concerns.

His departure comes after the outages in the US, and some administration officials have said that AI likely played a role in these cases. Cairncross was senior adviser to the White House chief of staff during Trump’s first term.

In the 2016 election cycle, he was the Republican National Committee’s chief operating officer. He worked for them again in 2024 as the deputy to then-chief operating officer Chris LaCivita.