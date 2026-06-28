Who is Lance Schroyer? Meet Trump's pick for the next ICE director

President Donald Trump has nominated Lance Schroyer to become the next Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), one of the most important law enforcement positions in the country. Lance Schroyer- Meet Donald Trump’s pick to lead ICE (Oklahoma Highway Patrol/Facebook)

The announcement puts a longtime Oklahoma law enforcement officer in the way to oversee the agency tied to immigration enforcement and deportation operations. Schroyer brings decades of experience in policing, public safety, and cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration officials. Still, he can’t step into the position until the U.S. Senate confirms his nomination.

What is Lance Schroyer's law enforcement background? Lance Schroyer is a veteran law enforcement officer from Oklahoma. He spent a major part of his career with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Over the years, he moved through different leadership roles, serving as a Trooper, Lieutenant, Captain, and later on as a Major.

Before he came into law enforcement full time, Schroyer served in the United States Marine Corps. After that military service, he stayed with public safety, and then focused on law enforcement operations across Oklahoma for a long time.

And besides his Highway Patrol work, Schroyer was also involved in public safety efforts, plus advisory roles. He served on Oklahoma’s Drug Dog Advisory Council, and he helped support discussions around law enforcement operations and security planning.

How did Lance Schroyer become involved in immigration enforcement? One of the biggest parts of Schroyer’s career has been his work with immigration enforcement partnerships. He played a key role in promoting and expanding 287(g) agreements in Oklahoma.

The 287(g) program lets specially trained local and state law enforcement officers do certain immigration-related tasks that are usually handled by federal immigration officers. In practice, it means the local staff can take on these duties rather than waiting for federal officers.

Throughout his career, Schroyer supported cooperation between local police agencies and federal immigration authorities. His experience with these partnerships became one of the main reasons highlighted by Trump when announcing the nomination.

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Why did Donald Trump choose Lance Schroyer to lead ICE? According to Trump’s announcement, Schroyer’s decades of law enforcement experience and his involvement in immigration enforcement efforts made him a strong choice for the role.

Trump also pointed to Schroyer’s experience working with local and federal agencies to identify and detain undocumented immigrants. His background closely aligns with the administration’s immigration priorities.

Another factor is his connection to Oklahoma leadership. Trump noted Schroyer’s strong working relationship with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who also has roots in Oklahoma.

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If confirmed by the Senate, Schroyer will take charge of ICE at a time when immigration enforcement remains one of the most closely watched issues in U.S. politics.