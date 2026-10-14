Who is Metallica Rose Harrison? Towanda woman suspected of killing husband, baby boy at Great Wolf Lodge in Pocono Mountains

Metallica Rose Harrison stands accused of killing her husband and three-year-old boy at the Great Wolf Lodge in Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania. The incident took place on Monday afternoon, when the suspect dialed 911.

Metallica Rose Harrison has been accused of fatally stabbing her husband and three-year-old son. Image for representational purpose. (Unsplash)

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She told the dispatcher she was trying to take her own life and ‘husband and son are already gone’ as per reports. Cops responded around 3:13pm and found the husband, Charles Harrison, and their son, identified by the letters TH, dead on separate mattresses.

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Here's all you need to know about Metallica Rose Harrison.

Who is Metallica Rose Harrison?

Metallica Rose Harrison is a 27-year-old woman from Towanda, Pennsylvania. She was first hospitalized in police custody, as per reports.

Cops had found a large butcher knife and a smaller knife from the scene where the bodies of the father and son where. They were not the types of knives the lodge kept. Authorities also recovered medication, containers of what's believed to be blood, and some other 80 to 90 pieces of evidence.

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The family members had checked in on September 21 and extended the stay till October 5, and were slated to check out on Tuesday. Charles and Metallica were last seen on hotel surveillance going back to their room shortly before midnight Sunday, while the boy was seen entering about four and a half hours earlier, as per the reports.

She reportedly slashed her wrists and neck. “Every day, I work so hard to be the best person, the best mother, the best wife,” Metallica reportedly told the medics. “I f****d up, I f****d up," Metallica reportedly added as she was being taken to the hospital. She indicated a ‘next time’ when speaking about suicide with the cops, as per reports. "I just needed energy and strength", she further said.

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An alleged photo of the family was also shared online.

A Facebook profile appearing to belong to her spelled the name as Metallicarose Harrison. While the husband had multiple stab wounds to the chest, the son had a single stab wound to the chest. A motive has not yet been determined in the matter.

What next for Metallica Harrison

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She has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide. After Metallica's preliminary arraignment, bail will be set and a preliminary hearing will then be scheduled. Prosecutors must show then that there is enough to warrant trial in Metallica's case.

Great Wolf Lodge spokesman Jason Lasecki told lehighvalleylive.com that the incident left them ‘deeply saddened and heartbroken’. “We’re cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected,” the statement added.