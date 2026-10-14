Who is Matthew Farwell's wife, are they still married? Sandra Birchmore trial puts focus on cop accused of murder

Matthew Farwell stands accused of killing Sandra Birchmore. Testimony in the trial has put focus on the former cop's personal life. Farwell allegedly strangled Birchmore when she told him she was pregnant and he was the father. He reportedly staged the scene to make it look like a suicide. Matthew Farwell stands accused of killing Sandra Birchmore. (X/@MicheleMcPhee)

Farwell reportedly began raping Birchmore just one month before his wedding, and is accused of killing her hours before his wife gave birth to their third child. The People reported that Farwell's wife's name is Angela. Meanwhile, the Boston Herald reported that Farwell had three extra-marital affairs, and prosecutors are seeking to call them as witnesses.

Who is Matthew Farwell's wife? However, other reports and older social media posts have identified Farwell's wife as Michelle. The Stoughton Police, where Farwell worked, had put out a post in May 2013 congratulating him on the marriage to Michelle.

“Congratulations to Officer Matt Farwell on his wedding to his new wife Michelle today!,” they wrote. The Enterprise reported that Michelle has been identified as Farwell's wife in a family obituary as well.

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As per the Department of Justice, Farwell began to have sex with Birchmore the same year and ‘used his authority and access to groom, sexually exploit and ultimately sexually abuse Birchmore’. He allegedly did this as Birchmore was part of the Stoughton Police Department's Explorers' Program, and Farwell was an instructor there.

Is Matthew Farwell still married; where is his wife now? Farwell and his wife have reportedly been married for 13 years now and there is no record of them splitting up, even after the alleged crime by the ex-cop.

During an April detention hearing, Farwell's lawyer had pointed to his ties to Massachusetts, pointing to his wife and three kids who reportedly live on the South Shore.

“But even if he cannot find employment while this case is pending before trial, he does have compensation from the federal government. And these are all examples of his ties to the community, reasons why he would not leave, would not leave his wife, would not leave his children, would not leave his mother,” his lawyer reportedly said.

Farwell's wife is reportedly not listed in either the prosecution's or defense's list of witnesses. His defense team also noted that after Birchmore's passing, Farwell ‘along with his wife, continued to raise their three young children in their family home.’