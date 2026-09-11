Who is Nicole Linton? Windsor Hill crash accused faces trial after 6 dead - 5 things to know

Nicole Linton is facing trial in Los Angeles over a 2022 crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood that killed six people and injured eight others. Prosecutors allege Linton was driving at about 130 mph when her Mercedes slammed into multiple vehicles at the intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenues.

Nicole Linton is facing trial in Los Angeles over a 2022 crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood that killed six people and injured eight people. (X/ @MarlaTellez)

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Linton, who was working as a traveling nurse at the time, faces six counts of murder. Here are five things to know about the case.

1. Who is Nicole Linton?

Linton was a traveling nurse when the deadly crash occurred on August 4, 2022. She survived the collision and is now facing six murder charges in connection with the deaths.

Her nursing license was suspended by court order while she awaited trial, according to KTLA.

2. What happened in the Windsor Hills crash?

Prosecutors allege Linton pressed the gas pedal for at least five seconds before driving into the intersection at around 130 mph.

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{{^usCountry}} The crash involved multiple vehicles and caused a fire. Six people died, while eight others were injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crash involved multiple vehicles and caused a fire. Six people died, while eight others were injured. {{/usCountry}}

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Video of the crash was shown to jurors during the trial. KTLA described the footage and images presented in court as extremely disturbing.

3. Who were the six people killed?

The victims included Asherey Ryan, 23, who was eight months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero, her fiancé Reynold Lester, Nathesia Lewis and Lewis' friend Lynette Noble.

Ryan, her son and Lester were reportedly travelling to a prenatal appointment when the speeding Mercedes struck their vehicle.

Ryan's unborn child also died in the crash, bringing the total number of deaths to six.

4. What does the prosecution say?

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Prosecutors argue that Linton intentionally accelerated into the intersection and drove with no regard for human life.

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During a rally before the trial, victims' spokesperson Najee Ali accused Linton of driving through the intersection at more than 100 mph and called for her to be convicted and imprisoned for life.

Five vehicular manslaughter counts that had initially been filed against Linton were dropped in August, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. She now faces six murder counts.

5. What is Nicole Linton's defense?

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Linton's defense attorneys have argued that she suffered a medical emergency caused by a seizure before the crash.

Prosecutors dispute that explanation and maintain that she intentionally accelerated before the collision.

Linton could face life in prison if convicted. The case is ongoing, and the allegations against her have not been proven in court.