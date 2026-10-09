Who is Oscar Belgal? 5 things on New York City man shot by ICE agents in Marble Hill; Mayor Mamdani vows action

Oscar Belgal has been identified as the man shot in New York City, in Marble Hill, by ICE agents. Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed to take action against the federal agency, in the wake of the shooting.

A man is detained after a shooting reportedly involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in the Bronx borough of New York City. (REUTERS)

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Belgal was identified by NBC News, which cited law enforcement sources and past court records. Here's all you need to know about Oscar Belgal.

Who is Oscar Belgal? 5 things to know

Belgal, 28, was surrounded by federal agents while his five-year-old was in his car, in the Marble Hill neighborhood on October 8. The child was physically unharmed in the incident. A DHS statement on the shooting, without identifying Belgal, noted that he was “a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession.” The DHS said Belgal was associated with the Trinitarios gang, which had brutally shot a CBP agent last year. The DHS further said Belgal ‘was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later’. As per NBC News Belgal was apparently in a vehicle when at least one ICE officer opened fire. Two sources told the publication that Belgal had tried to ‘ram his vehicle’ into ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers who opened fire. A law enforcement official also told NBC News that Belgal has an open drug case.

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Belgal is now at ‘a nearby hospital and is currently conscious and receiving medical attention,’ the New York Police Department shared in a statement.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani vows action

Mamdani held a press conference after the shooting. “I am angry tonight. Because today ICE shot a New Yorker. They shot a New Yorker while his five year old child was in the car. ICE makes this city less safe. We want them out. Now,” he wrote on X.

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Mamdani questioned how ICE was keeping anyone safe if they were wearing construction vests and masks. In a separate post, he had written “This afternoon in Marble Hill, a New Yorker was shot by an ICE agent in a residential neighborhood. Early reports indicate agents surrounded him and a 5-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds. We believe the child was physically unharmed. This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation. I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities. Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family tonight. We are praying for his recovery. Get ICE out of our neighborhoods. Get ICE out of our hospitals. Get ICE off our streets. Get ICE away from our children. Abolish ICE.”