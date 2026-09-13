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Who is Reagan France? 5 things to know as ex-Kentucky bank manager pleads guilty in $335,000 fraud case

A former Northern Kentucky bank manager has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $335,000 from customer accounts and nonprofits.

Published on: Sep 13, 2026, 03:06:34 IST
By Khushi Arora
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A former bank manager and ex-city council member from Northern Kentucky has pleaded guilty to federal charges after admitting she stole more than $335,000 through a scheme involving customer accounts and local nonprofit organizations.

Who is Reagan France?

Reagan France, a former Northern Kentucky bank manager, has pleaded guilty to stealing over $335,000 from customer accounts. (Unsplash/ representative image)
Reagan France, a former Northern Kentucky bank manager, has pleaded guilty to stealing over $335,000 from customer accounts. (Unsplash/ representative image)

Reagan France, who is 36, worked as a branch manager at Home Savings Bank in Ludlow. She was first hired as a bank teller in 2015 and became a bank manager in 2023, as per Local 12.

She resigned at the end of 2024. Before her banking career made headlines, France also served two terms on the Bromley City Council, famously winning one election by just a single vote in 2020, as per WCPO.

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5 things to know about the case

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What officials said about the case

Kentucky Attorney General Coleman said, “When a bank employee paid to protect customers' money instead uses their position to steal from them, meaningful accountability is necessary,” as per WCPO.

Home Savings Bank president Stephanie Berry said, “We deeply regret that these incidents occurred and are fully committed to making things right for those affected.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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