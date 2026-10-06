Who is Roy Cooper? Career, policies, controversies and key views of former North Carolina governor running for Senate

Roy Asberry Cooper III has established a prominent place in the political landscape of North Carolina, where he served as governor for two terms and attorney general for four. He currently runs as the Democratic contender for U.S. Senate in the 2026 elections where he will be competing against Republican Michael Whatley.

Roy Cooper is running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina in the 2026 elections. (AP)

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He served as North Carolina’s governor from 2017 to 2025 after defeating Republican Governor Pat McCrory in 2016. Before becoming governor, he had already spent 16 years in the North Carolina Senate and served four terms as attorney general. His entire political career is tied to a state he wishes to represent in Congress.

Early life and family

Born on 13 June 1957, in Nashville, North Carolina, Cooper attended public schools and later achieved undergraduate and law degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a Morehead Scholarship. He practiced law in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. His mother Beverly Thorne Batchelor Cooper served as a public school teacher, while his father Roy Asberry Cooper Jr. practiced law.

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{{^usCountry}} 69 year old Cooper is currently married to Kristin Cooper, a lawyer who served as North Carolina’s first lady during his tenure as governor. The couple has three daughters named Natalie, Hilary and Claire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 69 year old Cooper is currently married to Kristin Cooper, a lawyer who served as North Carolina’s first lady during his tenure as governor. The couple has three daughters named Natalie, Hilary and Claire. {{/usCountry}}

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Political career and policies

According to the National Governors Association, during his tenure in the legislature, he worked on wide ranging issues encompassing teacher pay, class sizes and children's health insurance. The Office of Roy Cooper established economic development, employment, education and healthcare among its priorities. It further went on to state that North Carolina added more than 640,000 jobs during his tenure for both urban and rural parts of the state. His administration also reported that average teacher pay increased by 19% during his service in office.

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The healthcare system was another area of focus. Medicaid expansion was implemented in December 2023 and his office claimed that more than 600,000 people had enrolled by the end of his term. Even before the implementation, Cooper had pressed for the expansion of Medicaid during his tenure.

Immigration, jobs, trade and tariff

Cooper is known to oppose the legislation that required local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. In August 2019, he vetoed House Bill 370, which would have required sheriffs to comply with requests from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The veto received backlash from President Donald Trump, who said in a social media post that Cooper had made a ‘terrible decision’.

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Jobs and the economy are among his topmost priorities. His campaign focused on reducing costs for the people of North Carolina, including food, groceries, healthcare, utilities, housing and childcare. He has also actively taken a stance against tariffs, arguing that they are increasing costs for farmers, small businesses and working masses. During his “Make Stuff Cost Less” campaign tour, he made reducing the cost of everyday goods and services his central agenda.

Views on the Iran war and AI

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Cooper has criticised the war involving Iran, stating that the conflict has led to a risk faced by the U.S. service members, along with contributing to higher costs in North Carolina. In an August 2026 social media post, Cooper said there was “no strategy, no exit plan and no end in sight” and criticised his Republican Senate opponent, Michael Whatley for continuing to support the war.

Cooper’s 2026 campaign has addressed artificial intelligence mainly in relation to consumer prices and the growing energy demand from technology. He proposed to ban grocery pricing algorithms that allow companies to charge different prices from individuals. His campaign has also raised concerns about the amount of electricity used by data centres. He proposed for data centres to pay the full cost of electricity they consume, rather than passing those costs on to the consumers. He also aims to urge large technology companies to develop their own energy sources.

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Controversies and disputes

One major dispute around Cooper involved abortion access. In May 2023, Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 20, which placed new restrictions on abortion in North Carolina. This law reduced the limit for most abortions from 20 weeks of pregnancy to 12 weeks and introduced additional requirements for patients seeking the procedure, including a 72 hour waiting period and in-person consultations. The Republican controlled legislature overrode his veto, allowing the law to be implemented. Cooper criticized the law and continued to call for greater access to abortion care.

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Cooper also became involved in a public dispute with Vice President JD Vance after the 2025 killing of Iryna Zarutska on a light rail train in Charlotte. Vance criticised Cooper’s record on crime and linked the case to policies adopted during Cooper’s time as governor. Cooper rejected the criticism and accused Vance of using Zarutska’s death for political purposes. The exchange later became part of the political debate surrounding Cooper’s 2026 Senate campaign.

Another significant case involves Senate Bill 382, which Cooper vetoed in November 2024, which was overturned by the General Assembly in November. The legislation changed the structure of the State Highway Patrol and stripped the governor of the power to appoint members of the election boards at the state and county levels. Cooper along with the 76th Governor of North Carolina named Josh Stein later filed lawsuits arguing that some parts of the legislation violated the separation of powers under the North Carolina Constitution.

Net worth and more

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There is no verified official figure for Roy Cooper’s personal net worth. However, Federal Election Commission records provide details about his Senate campaign finances. From 25 July 2025 to 30 June 2026, his campaign committee reported $34.98 million in total receipts and $20.72 million in cash on hand.

After serving two terms as the governor of North Carolina and four terms as the state’s attorney general, Cooper is now seeking a seat in the US Senate. His 2026 campaign has focused on lowering costs for families, creating jobs and addressing issues including tariffs, healthcare and energy costs. His record has also included major political disputes over abortion, immigration, election administration and the powers of the governor’s office. As the Senate race continues, these policies along with Cooper’s record in state government remain central to his campaign.

– By Tanisha Sharma