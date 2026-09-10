Who is Sienna Barboza? Taunton shooting suspect arrested after one killed, seven hurt - 5 things to know

Sienna Barboza was arrested and charged with murder for the shooting in Taunton, Massachusetts this weekend. One man from Brockton was killed and seven others were wounded in the incident.

Sienna Barboza was arrested for the Taunton shooting which killed one. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Zirovick Depina, a 22-year-old, died after being shot after midnight on Sunday when there was a party at a home on Weir Street. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced Barboza's arrest.

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As per reports, all the eight people shot were in their 20s and one of the survivors is in serious but stable condition. The state of the others was not known on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about Sienna Barboza.

Who is Sienna Barboza: 5 things to know

Sienna Barboza is a 25-year-old from New Bedford, Massachusetts. Barboza is facing a count of murder and seven counts of armed assault with intent to murder. Barboza is set to be arraigned on Thursday around 9am at Taunton District Court. Barboza's shooting is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and Taunton Police. It is not immediately clear if Barboza has an attorney.

Taunton shooting shocks neighborhood

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{{^usCountry}} Anthony Correia, a neighbor who heard the gunshots, told NBC Boston “Sure enough, within three minutes, cops showed up, the ambulances showed up, fire trucks, and I guess there was shooting. Someone passed away.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony Correia, a neighbor who heard the gunshots, told NBC Boston “Sure enough, within three minutes, cops showed up, the ambulances showed up, fire trucks, and I guess there was shooting. Someone passed away.” {{/usCountry}}

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People also mourned Depina. Irlanda Souza, who knew the victim's family, told the publication “Very sad. Young man,” adding “[If] you have kids, it hurts.” Her husband Paul Souza also said “I just feel for the family. There's got to be a better way.”

The shooting took place at a house party. Police had gotten multiple calls about shots fired around 12:35am on Sunday. They responded to a house on Weir Street, where they found the gunshot victims. They were then moved to the local hospitals. A motive for the shooting or the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not revealed immediately.

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Several people reacted online to the news of the shooting and the arrest. “Sad to see,” one said. Another added “This shit breaks my heart. U didn’t deserve this kid. Ima make sure ur brother nd sister are good. LLZ a hood legend someone who lit up the room. Ur forever gonna be missed.”