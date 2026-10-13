Who was Ann Mannix? All on ex-SFPD deputy chief shot dead alongside daughter by police sergeant husband in murder-suicide

A double murder-suicide has claimed the lives of former San Francisco Police Department Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, 65, and her 24-year-old daughter, Katherine "Katie" Mannix. Investigators said that Ann’s husband, former SFPD Sgt. Kevin Mannix, 68, shot the duo dead in a suspected double murder-suicide Sunday afternoon inside the family's home on Strawberry Circle in the Strawberry neighborhood near Mill Valley, before killing himself.

Who was Ann Mannix? All on ex-SFPD deputy chief shot dead by husband in murder-suicide (Linkedin/@AnnMannix)

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Shortly after 5 pm, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire at the house. The caller managed to escape the residence before deputies arrived. Deputies arrived and found three deceased individuals.

Who was Ann Mannix?

Ann was the first woman to join and lead the department's SWAT team, per ABC7. She later rose through the ranks to become deputy chief, overseeing field operations and special operations before retiring in 2021.

Also Read | Who was Kevin Mannix? Ex-San Francisco PD sergeant kills wife and daughter in shocking murder-suicide

Family friend and former congressional candidate Marie Hurabiell expressed her sorrow at Ann and her daughter’s tragic murders. She said Ann had recently been going through a divorce.

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{{^usCountry}} “She acknowledged divorce was not fun or easy, but to have this happen right after she was so full of hope and joy and life," Hurabiel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She acknowledged divorce was not fun or easy, but to have this happen right after she was so full of hope and joy and life," Hurabiel said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ann is survived by two adult children, according to friends and family.

"I'll say one thing about Ann, she made you feel everything would be OK," Hurabiell said.

After the tragic shooting, San Francisco’s Police Officer’s Association said in a statement, per the New York Post, “It is with profound sadness, shock, and heavy hearts that we address the devastating news that emerged out of Marin County on Sunday evening. The tragic loss of retired Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, her daughter Katie, and retired Sergeant Kevin Mannix in a suspected murder-suicide has left our entire SFPD family reeling.”

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It added, ““Ann Mannix was a trailblazer in our department—becoming the first woman to join and lead the SWAT team, and rising to lead both the Field Operations and Special Operations Bureaus.”

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of retired SFPD Deputy Chief Ann Mannix and her daughter, Katie. Deputy Chief Mannix dedicated decades of her life to serving San Francisco. She was a trailblazer in the police department, becoming the first woman to join and lead the SWAT team and rising to lead both the Field Operations and Special Operations Bureaus.”

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Authorities confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active, and a motive has not yet been released.