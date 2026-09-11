Who was Shalini Thakur? Sacramento woman shot and killed by Rohit Rohit outside Panera; GoFundMe launched for family

Shalini Thakur has been identified as the woman who was shot and killed outside the Panera in Sacramento, California. Her longtime stalker Rohit Rohit carried out the killing and later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with cops.

Shalini Thakur has been identified as the woman killed by Rohit Rohit in Sacramento. (GoFundMe)

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The Sacramento County coroner identified Shalini as the victim, as per reports. She was getting dropped off at work in the shopping plaza along Howe Avenue and Northrop Avenue. This is when Rohit Rohit, the 22-year-old, approached her.

He confronted Shalini who tried to run away but was shot multiple times. After she fell to the ground, Rohit shot her in the head at close range, authorities said, as per the reports.

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Here's all you need to know about Shalini Thakur.

Who was Shalini Thakur?

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{{^usCountry}} Shalini was a 38-year-old, who was killed by Rohit Rohit. Her mother, Sudesh Kumari, said she believes that the system failed her daughter, as per ABC 10. The family has remembered Shalini as a selfless and beautiful person. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shalini was a 38-year-old, who was killed by Rohit Rohit. Her mother, Sudesh Kumari, said she believes that the system failed her daughter, as per ABC 10. The family has remembered Shalini as a selfless and beautiful person. {{/usCountry}}

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“She would say that God gave me courage and she was very daring,” the mother said, adding, “She could have been saved. She told police so many times. She called them, but nobody did anything.”

Notably, Shalini had a restraining order against Rohit Rohit, which detailed a year of stalking, harassment, and threats. The stalking allegedly began in September 2025, as per documents obtained by KCRA. Rohit Rohit would send unsolicited gifts, reportedly tampered with Shalini's vehicle, removing air from the tires, and installed a tracking device. He also allegedly tried to coerce Shalini into marriage and prevented her from socializing with others. Shalini had also said Rohit threatened to shoot himself or anyone she met.

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Shalini knew Rohit through DoorDash pickups at her workplace.

“I didn't know that I had to leave you here and that you would never come back to me. I didn't know that you wouldn't go back to India ever. I have to go back alone,” Shalini's mother further said. The victim had two dogs and now her kin is trying to find a new home for them.

A DoorDash spokesperson told ABC10 “We're continuing to investigate but can confirm that the individual was a Dasher. DoorDash has absolutely zero tolerance for violence or harassment of any kind and our thoughts are with those affected by this horrible tragedy. We regularly cooperate and collaborate with law enforcement and have reached out directly to the local sheriff's office to offer our assistance however possible.”

GoFundMe launched for Shalini Thakur

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A GoFundMe has been launched to help Shalini's family during these trying times. It describes the victim as ‘a caring, loving, selfless, and generous young woman who gave so much of herself to others. She was always willing to support people in need, and her kindness left a lasting impact on so many lives. Her presence mattered deeply to the people who knew and loved her.’