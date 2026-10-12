Who were Lora Roberts and Twila Tanner? Erie murder-suicide victims died while ‘bravely trying to help’ family; GoFundMe launched

Two GoFundMes have been launched for Lora Roberts and Twila Tanner, two of the victims of a horrific mass murder-suicide in Pennsylvania. Around 5 pm on Friday night, October 9, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the city of Erie. They discovered two women fatally shot in the road outside the house, along with six additional victims and the deceased suspect.

Who were Lora Roberts and Twila Tanner? Erie murder-suicide victims died while ‘bravely trying to help’ family (GoFundMe)

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The killer has been identified as a grandfather, who killed nine people, including his young grandchildren and pregnant daughter, relatives said, according to the New York Post. The 45-year-old suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot in the family home.

Who were Lora Roberts and Twila Tanner?

Roberts, 37, and Tanner, 51, have been identified as friends who selflessly rushed to the scene of the shooting in a brave final act. The two rushed to the Erie house to save Roberts’ niece when they were both killed by the gunman.

Also Read | Angelina Stone GoFundMe: Pennsylvania woman killed by dad in horrific murder-suicide was 4 days from giving birth; shot alongside her 2 little kids

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{{^usCountry}} Roberts was a mother of five who was engaged to her fiancé of 14 years, said her GoFundMe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Roberts was a mother of five who was engaged to her fiancé of 14 years, said her GoFundMe. {{/usCountry}}

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“Donations will help cover funeral expenses, support the children's needs, and ease the strain from the loss of income,” it added.

Tanner had joined Roberts as they both rushed to the house. According to Tanner’s GoFundMe, she “tragically lost her life while bravely trying to help a friend protect her family from a violent and dangerous individual. In a moment of courage and selflessness, Twila put herself in harm’s way to help others.”

“Twila leaves behind children, grandchildren, and a family facing an unimaginable loss. We are asking for help to ease the burden during this heartbreaking time. Donations will go toward funeral expenses and helping provide care and support for the adolescent children she leaves behind,” it added.

The murder-suicide

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The victims of the tragedy included a 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl on the first floor; two women, including a 24-year-old and a 44-year-old, and two men, ages 19 and 21, in the second-floor stairwell. Meanwhile, two women, 51 ans 37, were found outside.

Also Read | Pennsylvania murder-suicide: Chilling details emerge about crazed killer; man shot dead 9 people including pregnant daughter and grandchildren

The suspect reportedly shot himself later. A firearm was subsequently found on him.

Police said camera footage they recovered from a next-door neighbor’s home showed two women arriving at the house, appearing to be panicking and in distress. They were seen pacing and pounding on the door to get someone’s attention.

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Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke at a Saturday campaign event about the mass murder-suicide and the ambush of two Philadelphia cops.

“Today has been a dark day across this commonwealth,” the Democrat said.