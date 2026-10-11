Why did Bitcoin ETFs lose $731 million in 2 days before $21 million inflow?

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $731 million in withdrawals in just two days. Investors pulled out $487 million from these funds on October 7, 2026, followed by another $244 million on October 8. These were the biggest daily outflows of the week for Bitcoin ETFs.

Bitcoin rises after the US Treasury doubles bond buybacks. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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Bitcoin ETFs attracted $21 million on October 9 after two days of heavy withdrawals. This was the first day of net inflows since October 6. It meant investors bought more ETF shares than they sold during that session, according to Yahoo Finance.

However, the $21 million inflow was much smaller than the money withdrawn earlier. The amount recovered only about 3% of the $731 million that left Bitcoin ETFs on October 7 and 8. The funds also ended the week with lower total assets than they had at the beginning.

How Bitcoin ETFs work

Spot Bitcoin ETFs allow investors to invest in Bitcoin through regular brokerage accounts. These exchange-traded funds directly hold Bitcoin and trade on stock exchanges. Investors can buy and sell ETF shares without having to purchase and hold Bitcoin themselves, according to Yahoo Finance.

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ETF fund flows help show whether investors are buying or selling these funds. A net inflow means more money entered a fund than left it during a trading session. A net outflow means more money left than entered. These figures help measure demand for ETFs separately from changes in the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin ETF flows changed direction three times in five trading days. The sharp withdrawals on October 7 and 8 came after an inflow on October 6. The return of buyers on October 9 raised questions about whether selling pressure was easing or whether the latest inflow was only temporary.

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The latest Bitcoin ETF inflow did not mean the wider crypto ETF market had recovered. Data from SoSoValue showed that money continued to leave most of the five US crypto ETF groups. While Bitcoin ETFs attracted fresh money on October 9, other major cryptocurrency funds continued to face withdrawals, according to Yahoo Finance.

Ethereum ETF outflows

Ethereum ETFs recorded the second-largest losses among the major crypto fund groups. These funds lost around $542 million over the week. Their worst day was October 6, when investors withdrew $202 million, even as Bitcoin ETFs attracted money that day.

Ethereum ETFs recorded nine consecutive days of outflows. Their last positive inflow was on September 28, when investors added $17.1 million. The continued withdrawals suggested that demand for Ethereum ETFs remained weak even as Bitcoin ETFs briefly returned to positive territory.

Solana, XRP and Dogecoin ETFs

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Solana ETFs also faced repeated withdrawals throughout the week. These funds recorded five consecutive sessions of outflows after their last inflow on October 2. The total decline was around $25 million, suggesting that investors were gradually reducing their investments rather than making a sudden, large-scale exit, according to Yahoo Finance.

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XRP ETFs were the most stable group during the week. They did not record any outflow days. The funds attracted $11.3 million over two sessions and remained unchanged on the other three trading days.

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Dogecoin ETFs saw no money moving in or out for seven consecutive days. The funds recorded zero flows from October 1 through October 9 after investors withdrew $551,000 on September 30. This lack of activity suggested limited investor interest, but it did not clearly show whether investors were bullish or bearish on Dogecoin, according to Yahoo Finance.

Will Bitcoin ETF outflows continue?

Bitcoin ETFs' October 9 recovery was not enough to confirm that selling had ended. Although the $21 million inflow showed that buyers outnumbered sellers during that session, the amount was small compared with the previous two days' withdrawals. The data also did not reveal whether the inflow came from one large investor or several smaller investors.

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Ethereum and Solana ETFs continued to lose money even as Bitcoin ETFs attracted inflows. On October 9, Ethereum ETFs recorded $56 million in outflows, while Solana ETFs lost $3.8 million. This showed that the positive shift in Bitcoin ETF flows had not spread across the wider crypto ETF market, according to Yahoo Finance.

The quick change in Bitcoin ETF flows showed how quickly investor sentiment can shift. Bitcoin ETFs attracted money on October 6, only for heavy withdrawals to follow on October 7 and 8. The return of inflows on October 9 therefore did not guarantee that investors would continue buying in the following sessions.

Bitcoin ETF inflows next week

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The week beginning October 12 could provide a clearer picture of investor demand. A second consecutive day of inflows into Bitcoin ETFs, alongside the return of inflows into Ethereum ETFs, would suggest that selling pressure was easing. Ethereum's last positive inflow was on September 28.

Further withdrawals could show that the October 9 recovery was only temporary. If Bitcoin ETFs return to outflows and Ethereum ETFs record a tenth consecutive session of withdrawals, it would suggest that investors were still pulling money from major crypto funds. An outflow from XRP ETFs would also indicate that withdrawals had spread to the group that remained stable during the previous week, according to Yahoo Finance.

The key question is whether Bitcoin ETF inflows can continue beyond October 9. The $21 million inflow offered a small sign of renewed buying interest, but the previous $731 million in withdrawals and continued losses in Ethereum and Solana ETFs showed that wider investor demand remained uncertain. The next trading sessions would help determine whether the market was recovering or whether selling pressure would return.