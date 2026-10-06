Some seniors are receiving a one-time $90 payment linked to Medicare. The Trump administration planned to send one-time $90 payments to more than 20 million people enrolled in Medicare Part B, with the payments starting in early October, according to a White House fact sheet.

Trump Medicare payment: Seniors to receive one-time $90 checks for Part B costs. (AP)

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The payment is meant to help with Medicare Part B premiums. Medicare Part B generally helps cover doctor visits, outpatient care and other medical services. The $90 payment is intended to help seniors with the cost of their monthly Part B premium.

Trump announces $90 Medicare payment

President Donald Trump announced the payments on Friday. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said his administration would immediately begin sending checks of nearly $100 to more than 20 million seniors to help pay their Medicare Part B premiums.

The $90 payment comes from the Medicare Improvement Fund. Trump said the administration was using money from the Medicare Improvement Fund to make the payments, according to Yahoo Finance.

Trump says Medicare costs will fall

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{{^usCountry}} Trump called the fund a “slush fund.” Trump described the Medicare Improvement Fund as a “pointless ‘Slush Fund’” and said his administration was using it to reduce health care costs for seniors, as noted by Yahoo Finance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump called the fund a “slush fund.” Trump described the Medicare Improvement Fund as a “pointless ‘Slush Fund’” and said his administration was using it to reduce health care costs for seniors, as noted by Yahoo Finance. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump linked the payment to his broader health care cost-cutting plans. He said the Medicare money, along with his administration's “Most Favored Nations Deals,” would help “substantially LOWER costs” for seniors.

$90 payment is not ACA refund

The payment is not the same as the Affordable Care Act refunds. Trump specifically said the Medicare payments are separate from refund checks being sent to about 1 million Americans who he said were overcharged for Affordable Care Act plans.

Also read: Trump Accounts could grow into retirement savings: Bessent says child accounts may complement Social Security

Is the $90 payment monthly?

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The Medicare payment is a one-time payment. The White House fact sheet described the $90 payment as a one-time payment, meaning seniors should not assume they will receive another $90 Medicare check every month.

The payment is connected to Medicare, not a new Social Security benefit. If someone sees an unexpected payment of about $90 in their account and receives Social Security, the payment may be related to the Trump administration's Medicare initiative rather than a new increase in their regular Social Security benefit.

Medicare Part B premium in 2026

The timing is important because Medicare costs have increased. The standard Medicare Part B premium is $202.90 per month in 2026, according to the information provided in the White House fact sheet, according to Yahoo Finance.

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The $90 payment does not cover the full Part B premium. With the standard 2026 Part B premium at $202.90 per month, the one-time $90 payment covers only part of that cost.

Trump $5,000 payment is separate

Trump also talked about a separate $5,000 payment proposal. Trump renewed his support for a proposed $5,000 “Trump Dividend.” He said the payment would go to every U.S. citizen if Republicans win the midterm elections.

The $5,000 proposal is separate from the $90 Medicare payment. Seniors should not confuse the proposed Trump Dividend with the Medicare payment. They are two different initiatives.

$500 ACA refund checks

The administration has also sent ACA refund checks. Earlier this month, the Trump administration began sending $500 refund checks to nearly 1 million Affordable Care Act enrollees across 30 states, according to Yahoo Finance.

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The administration said those ACA recipients had been overcharged. The Trump administration said the refunds were connected to people being overcharged under the Biden administration.

Medicare drug costs could change

There are also changes coming to Medicare drug premiums. In July, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that it would end the Medicare Part D Premium Stabilization Demonstration after 2026.

That change could affect some seniors in 2027. Ending the program could lead to higher Medicare Part D premiums for some seniors in 2027. The program provided about $3.6 billion in subsidies in 2026. CMS said the Medicare Part D Premium Stabilization Demonstration provided roughly $3.6 billion in subsidies during 2026.

Also read: Social Security COLA 2027: Why Medicare deductions could reduce retirees' monthly benefit increase

Trump faces cost of living pressure

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The payments come as Americans remain worried about living costs. A Wall Street Journal survey cited in the report found bipartisan support for measures aimed at reducing everyday expenses, including limits on prescription drug and credit card costs.

Trump is facing criticism over the economy. An Associated Press/NORC poll released Thursday found that 65% of Americans blamed Trump's policies for rising living costs. His economic approval numbers were also weak. The same Associated Press/NORC poll found that 73% of Americans disapproved of Trump's handling of economic issues.

Why did I get $90 from Social Security?

The $90 payment is therefore part of a wider effort to show seniors direct financial relief. The Trump administration is presenting the Medicare payment as one way to reduce health care costs while Americans continue to face concerns about the cost of living.

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For someone asking, “Why did I get $90 from Social Security?” the key answer is Medicare. The payment is tied to the Trump administration's one-time $90 Medicare Part B payment for more than 20 million Medicare enrollees, rather than being described as a permanent increase in Social Security payments, according to Yahoo Finance.

The payment should not be treated as a regular monthly Social Security increase. The information provided says the Medicare payment is a one-time $90 payment, while the standard Part B premium remains $202.90 per month in 2026.