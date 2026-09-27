Why is a 7.5% US mortgage still so expensive despite 18% rates in the 1980s?

The average 30-year US mortgage rate climbed to 7.49% on September 25, 2026. Mortgage News Daily reported the rise, putting the current rate far below the record-high mortgage rates Americans faced in the early 1980s.

US mortgage rates and home prices remain a challenge for American homebuyers. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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At first glance, today’s 7.5% mortgage looks much cheaper than the 18% rates of the 1980s. But comparing mortgage rates alone does not show the full housing affordability picture. The bigger issue is that US home prices are now far higher than they were in the early 1980s. Housing affordability depends on three major factors: mortgage rates, home prices and household income, according to The People's Economist.

In 1981, the Freddie Mac 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached a record 18.4%. At the same time, the median sales price of a new home was around $69,000. Home prices have risen dramatically since then. The US Census Bureau data cited in the analysis shows that the annual median new-home price reached $417,400 in 2025. The median price was $410,700 in the second quarter of 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} That means today's buyer is borrowing against a much more expensive home. So, even though the mortgage rate is less than half the early-1980s peak, the amount of money being borrowed is dramatically larger. What the mortgage payment looked like in 1981 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That means today's buyer is borrowing against a much more expensive home. So, even though the mortgage rate is less than half the early-1980s peak, the amount of money being borrowed is dramatically larger. What the mortgage payment looked like in 1981 {{/usCountry}}

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Consider a buyer who put 20% down on a $69,000 home in 1981. The down payment would have been about $13,800, leaving a mortgage of roughly $55,200. Even with an 18.4% mortgage rate, the monthly principal-and-interest payment would have been around $850. This shows that an extremely high interest rate was being applied to a relatively low home price.

Now consider a $410,700 home with a 20% down payment and a 7.5% mortgage rate. The buyer would need about $82,140 upfront and would borrow roughly $328,560. The resulting monthly principal-and-interest payment would be about $2,300. So, despite the much lower mortgage rate, the monthly payment is substantially higher because the loan itself is much larger, according to The People's Economist.

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This is why saying “7.5% is much lower than 18%” does not fully explain today's affordability problem. The more important question for a buyer is how much of their income is needed to pay for the home. A mortgage rate can fall while housing remains expensive. If home prices rise sharply, buyers may still face a large monthly payment even when borrowing costs are lower than they were decades ago.

The down payment is another major problem

The cash needed to buy a home has also increased sharply. A 20% down payment on a $69,000 home was about $13,800. A 20% down payment on a $410,700 home is more than $82,000. That is almost six times the amount required for the 1981 example. This means affordability is a problem even before the first mortgage payment is made. A buyer must first find a much larger amount of cash simply to make the down payment.

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The mortgage payment is also not the entire cost of owning a home. Buyers must also account for property taxes, homeowners insurance, maintenance, utilities and, in some cases, HOA fees.

Mortgage rates still matter because they affect how much a buyer can borrow. A lower rate reduces borrowing costs and can allow a household to finance a more expensive home for the same monthly payment. But lower rates cannot completely offset very high home prices. When the price of the house is much higher, even a moderate mortgage rate can create a large monthly bill.

Why income matters

Housing affordability should ultimately be measured against household income. A $2,300 monthly mortgage payment could be manageable for one family but unaffordable for another. The key measure is therefore not just the dollar value of the mortgage payment. Buyers need to consider the mortgage payment — and their broader housing costs — as a share of their income.

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The economic environment was also very different in the early 1980s. Extremely high mortgage rates came alongside rapid inflation and a different wage environment. Workers in the early 1980s were seeing rapid increases in nominal wages, although inflation reduced their purchasing power. Today's situation is different because home prices have become much higher relative to household incomes.

How low mortgage rates changed the housing market

Mortgage rates generally declined for decades after the extraordinary levels of the early 1980s. Rates eventually reached exceptionally low levels before rising sharply after 2021, according to Freddie Mac's historical mortgage-rate series, according to The People's Economist.

The late 2010s and especially 2020 and 2021 created an unusual housing environment. Very low mortgage rates made borrowing cheaper and allowed buyers to finance larger homes for a similar monthly payment. Very low rates also affected existing homeowners. People who refinanced into extremely cheap mortgages became less willing to sell their homes and give up those low rates.

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That created what is known as the mortgage “lock-in” effect. Zillow data cited in the analysis shows how low financing costs changed housing-market economics, while the lock-in effect contributed to limited existing-home supply.The lock-in effect is only one part of the housing supply problem. Broader supply-and-demand conditions also determine how many homes are available and how much they cost.

Can the 2026 housing law help?

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act was enacted on July 11, 2026. The legislation is designed to increase housing supply, moderate home-price growth and improve housing affordability.

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One controversial provision targets large institutional investors in single-family homes. Investors controlling 350 or more single-family homes face restrictions on buying additional single-family properties, subject to exceptions. The law does not force these investors to sell homes they already own. Violations of the new restrictions can result in civil penalties of up to $1 million per violation.

The idea behind the investor restrictions is to reduce one source of demand in some local housing markets. If institutional investors are significant competitors for certain homes, limiting their additional purchases could create more opportunities for individual buyers. However, the effect will depend heavily on the local market. The impact will also depend on how the exceptions in the law are applied and enforced.

The law also focuses on building more homes

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Increasing housing supply is a major part of the legislation. One provision changes the federal definition of manufactured housing by removing the requirement that a manufactured home be built on a permanent chassis. The legislation also directs HUD to examine barriers to financing modular housing. It includes changes involving manufactured-housing loan limits and financing.

Factory-built housing could help lower construction costs. Standardized production, economies of scale and faster construction can potentially make some homes cheaper to build. The MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy has found that the permanent-chassis requirement increased costs and limited the design and configuration of manufactured homes. Removing that requirement could give builders more flexibility, particularly in the affordable-housing market, according to The People's Economist.

The law also expands the Public Welfare Investment cap for banks. The cap rises from 15% to 20% of a bank's total capital, allowing banks to put more capital toward affordable-housing development. The goal is to increase financing available for affordable housing projects. More financing could help local communities support additional housing construction.

The legislation also supports multifamily housing. It increases statutory FHA multifamily loan limits and links those limits to construction costs. The National Association of Home Builders says these provisions can help increase housing supply. The argument is that loan limits would better match today's construction costs, making it easier to finance multifamily projects.

Why supply matters for the 7.5% mortgage problem

The US housing affordability problem is not just about mortgage rates. It is also a problem of housing supply, construction costs, financing and home prices. Helping buyers borrow more money does not automatically make housing cheaper. If the number of homes does not increase, additional purchasing power can push home prices higher.

Building more homes tackles a different part of the problem. Increasing supply can create more housing options and potentially reduce pressure on prices over time. That makes the 2026 housing legislation relevant even when mortgage rates remain around 7.5%. Buyers cannot directly control Treasury yields, inflation expectations or mortgage-backed security pricing, according to The People's Economist.

But housing costs can be affected by policies and market conditions that determine how many homes get built. Zoning rules, construction regulations, financing rules, manufacturing technology and housing supply can all influence the cost and availability of homes.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act targets several of these areas. It seeks to increase housing supply, expand financing opportunities, encourage alternative construction methods and limit some additional purchases by large institutional investors. The actual impact will depend on implementation. Most importantly, the measures would need to result in more homes being built at prices households can realistically afford.

The central lesson is that comparing 18% mortgages in the 1980s with today's 7.5% mortgage rate is incomplete. The 18% rate was applied to a home costing roughly $69,000, while today's 7.5% rate is being applied to homes costing more than $400,000 in the examples above.

Today's buyer also faces a much larger down payment. The example rises from about $13,800 in 1981 to more than $82,000 today. Income is the final piece of the affordability equation. The real question is how much of a household's income goes toward the mortgage and other housing costs.

So, a 7.5% mortgage can still feel extremely expensive even though it is far below the 18.4% rates of the early 1980s. The reason is that today's home prices, down payments and overall housing costs are dramatically higher, making the size of the loan much more important than the interest rate alone.