Why TSA lines are so long at airports right now: the partial DHS shutdown explained

Air travellers across the United States are facing hours-long delays at security checkpoints as the Transportation Security Administration struggles with staffing shortages. The issue stems largely from a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees the TSA. The disruption traces back to a political standoff in Washington over DHS funding. (Reuters) Because of the funding lapse, TSA employees, classified as essential workers, have continued working without pay for weeks. The result has been absenteeism, resignations, and a visible slowdown in airport operations. Why aren’t TSA workers being paid? The disruption traces back to a political standoff in Washington over DHS funding. Lawmakers remain divided over how to allocate money to agencies like US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection. Reports cited by CNBC note that the funding lapse has already led to missed paychecks for TSA officers, directly impacting staffing levels at airports. Despite attempts to pass temporary funding measures, both parties have blamed each other for prolonging the shutdown.

How bad is the staffing shortage? The impact has been significant. Hundreds of TSA workers have reportedly quit since the shutdown began in mid-February, while call-out rates have surged well above normal levels. Also Read: Viral ICE agents meme at JFK Airport takes social media by storm: ‘Look at those faces…’ At some major airports, absentee rates have climbed to as high as 30 percent during peak periods. Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, told Al Jazeera that workers are being asked to show up “without a paycheck,” despite having “families, mortgages and bills like everyone else.” The strain has led to exhaustion and declining morale across the workforce.