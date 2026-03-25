Viral ICE agents meme at JFK Airport takes social media by storm: ‘Look at those faces…’
A meme ridiculing ICE agents at JFK Airport has gone viral.
A viral meme targeting immigration agents at a major New York airport has sparked a wave of reactions online, as social media users weigh in with a mix of humor, criticism and concern.
The image, widely circulated on X, shows a group of agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Overlaid text on the meme reads: “Can someone build a database that cross-references the faces of ICE agents with dating apps so that they never get laid again.”
The meme gained traction, amassing thousands of likes and shares after being reposted by several users.
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Social media reactions
The meme triggered a flood of responses, many of which mocked the agents’ appearances. One user wrote, “All these years of searching, and there he is! I almost didn't recognize him without his hat. Waldo is on the right; he joined ICE!”
Another commented, “Looking at those faces, the app isn't necessary,” while a different user added, “I mean, those faces aren't getting them laid anyway, tbh.”
A comment that read, “I think the ICE agents have accomplished that already why do you think they are so mean?”
Context: Increased presence at airports
The meme’s circulation comes amid reports that ICE personnel have been deployed to assist the Transportation Security Administration during a government shutdown that has strained staffing levels at airports.
While essential services continue operating, staffing shortages have led to additional support roles for federal agencies, drawing attention from the public and online communities.
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Although the meme is framed as satire, authorities have warned against targeting individuals based on viral content. The Department of Homeland Security has previously cautioned that harassment or attempts to identify and target federal personnel online could have legal implications.
There is no evidence that any such “database” referenced in the meme exists.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More