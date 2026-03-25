Viral ICE agents meme at JFK Airport takes social media by storm: ‘Look at those faces…’

The image, widely circulated on X, shows a group of agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Overlaid text on the meme reads: “Can someone build a database that cross-references the faces of ICE agents with dating apps so that they never get laid again.”

A viral meme targeting immigration agents at a major New York airport has sparked a wave of reactions online, as social media users weigh in with a mix of humor, criticism and concern.

The meme gained traction, amassing thousands of likes and shares after being reposted by several users.

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Social media reactions The meme triggered a flood of responses, many of which mocked the agents’ appearances. One user wrote, “All these years of searching, and there he is! I almost didn't recognize him without his hat. Waldo is on the right; he joined ICE!”

Another commented, “Looking at those faces, the app isn't necessary,” while a different user added, “I mean, those faces aren't getting them laid anyway, tbh.”

A comment that read, “I think the ICE agents have accomplished that already why do you think they are so mean?”

Context: Increased presence at airports The meme’s circulation comes amid reports that ICE personnel have been deployed to assist the Transportation Security Administration during a government shutdown that has strained staffing levels at airports.

While essential services continue operating, staffing shortages have led to additional support roles for federal agencies, drawing attention from the public and online communities.

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Although the meme is framed as satire, authorities have warned against targeting individuals based on viral content. The Department of Homeland Security has previously cautioned that harassment or attempts to identify and target federal personnel online could have legal implications.

There is no evidence that any such “database” referenced in the meme exists.