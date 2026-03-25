Congress to no longer get VIP services from Delta amid TSA delays and DHS shutdown – what to know

Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday, March 24, that it would suspend special services for members of Congress. It cited the impact ​of a partial government shutdown that has disrupted US air travel. Congress to no longer get VIP services from Delta amid TSA delays and DHS shutdown (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst) (REUTERS)

"Due ‌to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta. Next to safety, Delta’s ​no. 1 priority is taking care of our people and ​customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment,” ⁠the Atlanta-based US air carrier said in a statement, according to FOX Business.

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Like other US airlines, Delta also provides special services for lawmakers who fly frequently ​back and forth from Washington and oversee the air travel system of the nation. The airline has now said that members of Congress will no longer get airport escorts or VIP treatment for other services like seat ​upgrades or rebooking. However, lawmakers will continue to have access to a special phone line for reservations.

Travelers facing long waits at ‌security ⁠screening checkpoints In recent days, travelers have faced hours-long waits at ‌security ⁠screening checkpoints with resignations rising among Transportation Security Administration employees. TSA employees have gone without pay since mid-February, when Congress allowed funding for the Department of Homeland Security to expire ​after a ​dispute over immigration ⁠enforcement. Immigration agents have been deployed by

President Donald Trump to several airports to help with crowd ​control. Several TSA workers have objected that they ⁠are not properly trained for the job.

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Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC last week that it was time TSA workers were paid. "It's inexcusable," Bastian ⁠said, ​noting that TSA officers were forced to ​miss paychecks last fall too. "It's ridiculous to see them being used as political chits. ​We're outraged."