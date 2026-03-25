Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Congress to no longer get VIP services from Delta amid TSA delays and DHS shutdown – what to know

    Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday, March 24, that it would suspend special services for members of Congress.

    Published on: Mar 25, 2026 10:40 AM IST
    By Sumanti Sen
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday, March 24, that it would suspend special services for members of Congress. It cited the impact ​of a partial government shutdown that has disrupted US air travel.

    Congress to no longer get VIP services from Delta amid TSA delays and DHS shutdown (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst) (REUTERS)
    Congress to no longer get VIP services from Delta amid TSA delays and DHS shutdown (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst) (REUTERS)

    "Due ‌to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta. Next to safety, Delta’s ​no. 1 priority is taking care of our people and ​customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment,” ⁠the Atlanta-based US air carrier said in a statement, according to FOX Business.

    Read More | ICE agents deployed at airports amid TSA pay crisis: Which airports are affected?

    Like other US airlines, Delta also provides special services for lawmakers who fly frequently ​back and forth from Washington and oversee the air travel system of the nation. The airline has now said that members of Congress will no longer get airport escorts or VIP treatment for other services like seat ​upgrades or rebooking. However, lawmakers will continue to have access to a special phone line for reservations.

    Travelers facing long waits at ‌security ⁠screening checkpoints

    In recent days, travelers have faced hours-long waits at ‌security ⁠screening checkpoints with resignations rising among Transportation Security Administration employees. TSA employees have gone without pay since mid-February, when Congress allowed funding for the Department of Homeland Security to expire ​after a ​dispute over immigration ⁠enforcement. Immigration agents have been deployed by

    President Donald Trump to several airports to help with crowd ​control. Several TSA workers have objected that they ⁠are not properly trained for the job.

    Read More | Why are ICE agents getting paid during the government shutdown but TSA isn't? Explained

    Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC last week that it was time TSA workers were paid. "It's inexcusable," Bastian ⁠said, ​noting that TSA officers were forced to ​miss paychecks last fall too. "It's ridiculous to see them being used as political chits. ​We're outraged."

    • Sumanti Sen
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sumanti Sen

      Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Congress To No Longer Get VIP Services From Delta Amid TSA Delays And DHS Shutdown – What To Know
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes