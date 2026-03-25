Congress to no longer get VIP services from Delta amid TSA delays and DHS shutdown – what to know
Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday, March 24, that it would suspend special services for members of Congress.
Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday, March 24, that it would suspend special services for members of Congress. It cited the impact of a partial government shutdown that has disrupted US air travel.
"Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta. Next to safety, Delta’s no. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment,” the Atlanta-based US air carrier said in a statement, according to FOX Business.
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Like other US airlines, Delta also provides special services for lawmakers who fly frequently back and forth from Washington and oversee the air travel system of the nation. The airline has now said that members of Congress will no longer get airport escorts or VIP treatment for other services like seat upgrades or rebooking. However, lawmakers will continue to have access to a special phone line for reservations.
Travelers facing long waits at security screening checkpoints
In recent days, travelers have faced hours-long waits at security screening checkpoints with resignations rising among Transportation Security Administration employees. TSA employees have gone without pay since mid-February, when Congress allowed funding for the Department of Homeland Security to expire after a dispute over immigration enforcement. Immigration agents have been deployed by
President Donald Trump to several airports to help with crowd control. Several TSA workers have objected that they are not properly trained for the job.
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Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC last week that it was time TSA workers were paid. "It's inexcusable," Bastian said, noting that TSA officers were forced to miss paychecks last fall too. "It's ridiculous to see them being used as political chits. We're outraged."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More