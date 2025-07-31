25 hospitalised after Delta Air Lines flight suffers severe turbulence; makes emergency landing in Minneapolis

At least 25 individuals were hospitalised after a Delta Air Lines flight experienced severe turbulence, prompting an emergency landing in Minneapolis, US, on Wednesday (local time). Delta Flight 56 had departed from Salt Lake City and was en route to Amsterdam when it ran into rough conditions less than an hour into the nine-hour journey. (Getty Images via AFP file)

Bloomberg quoted the airline's statement, saying that the Airbus A330neo touched down safely at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport shortly before 8 pm local time on Wednesday

Of the 288 people on board – 275 passengers and 13 crew – 25 were transported to local hospitals for assessment and treatment.

Although the precise moment of turbulence is unclear, data from Flightradar24 showed the aircraft’s altitude fluctuated significantly, rising from 37,000 feet to around 38,000 feet before dropping to 36,225 feet, and eventually stabilising again at 37,000 feet.

Turbulence is a routine occurrence in aviation, but unexpected bouts can cause injuries, particularly to those not wearing seatbelts.

In a similar incident in May 2024, a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore hit extreme turbulence, resulting in one fatality and over 100 injuries.

That event marked the first turbulence-related death aboard a major airline in decades.