Woman asks fellow New York subway commuters to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ on her 75th, only two join

A woman celebrating her 75th birthday aboard a New York City subway has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a video of herself asking fellow passengers to sing “Happy Birthday” with her. While the train appeared crowded, only a couple of people eventually joined in, making the moment both awkward and touching for viewers online. A woman asked New York subway commuters to sing Happy Birthday for her 75th, but only two passengers joined in. (Instagram/lindamarcussmith )

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The video was posted on Instagram by Linda Marcus Smith, who recorded herself speaking to passengers inside a packed subway carriage. In the clip, she addresses the people around her and asks them to participate in a spontaneous birthday song.

Speaking cheerfully to the passengers, she said, “Hey, New York. I'm only gonna do this once in my entire life. This is turned on me, not on you. Today, for the only time in my life, I turned 75 years old, and I want you guys to sing me happy birthday so people in Oregon know New Yorkers are cool. Are you ready? Somebody start it. Okay, I will. Happy birthday. Does anybody get the thing? Nobody? Happy birthday to me. Happy birthday to me. Happy birthday, dear, whatever your name is. Happy birthday to me. Thank you.”

Despite her enthusiastic attempt to get the entire carriage involved, only one or two passengers joined her briefly in singing the birthday song. Most people on the train appeared to remain silent, continuing with their commute.

Take a look here at the clip: