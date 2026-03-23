Woman asks fellow New York subway commuters to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ on her 75th, only two join
A woman requested a birthday song on a New York subway, but just two passengers responded.
A woman celebrating her 75th birthday aboard a New York City subway has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a video of herself asking fellow passengers to sing “Happy Birthday” with her. While the train appeared crowded, only a couple of people eventually joined in, making the moment both awkward and touching for viewers online.
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The video was posted on Instagram by Linda Marcus Smith, who recorded herself speaking to passengers inside a packed subway carriage. In the clip, she addresses the people around her and asks them to participate in a spontaneous birthday song.
Speaking cheerfully to the passengers, she said, “Hey, New York. I'm only gonna do this once in my entire life. This is turned on me, not on you. Today, for the only time in my life, I turned 75 years old, and I want you guys to sing me happy birthday so people in Oregon know New Yorkers are cool. Are you ready? Somebody start it. Okay, I will. Happy birthday. Does anybody get the thing? Nobody? Happy birthday to me. Happy birthday to me. Happy birthday, dear, whatever your name is. Happy birthday to me. Thank you.”
Despite her enthusiastic attempt to get the entire carriage involved, only one or two passengers joined her briefly in singing the birthday song. Most people on the train appeared to remain silent, continuing with their commute.
Take a look here at the clip:
Video caption highlights awkward moment
Sharing the clip on Instagram, Smith added a caption that summed up her experience on the train. It read, “A packed NYC train, and only two people sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me.”
Internet reacts with mixed emotions
The clip has since gathered several reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their thoughts on the moment. One user wrote, “New Yorkers are always in a rush, but this still made me feel a little sad.” Another commented, “Honestly, I admire her confidence. Not everyone would have the courage to do this.”
A third person added, “This is actually wholesome. At least two people joined in and that counts.” Another user said, “I wish I was there. I would have sung loudly for her.” One commenter wrote, “This shows how disconnected people can be on public transport.” Yet another added, “Still a memorable way to celebrate 75.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More