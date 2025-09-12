‘Disgusting behaviour’: Woman scrubs dead skin off her feet on New York City subway

A bizarre video from New York City’s subway has left commuters and social media users equally shocked. The short clip shows a woman seated inside a moving train vigorously scrubbing her bare feet, sending flakes of dead skin scattering across the carriage floor. A woman exfoliated her bare feet on a New York subway, sparking outrage online.(Instagram/1776qqqqq)

The footage captures the woman nonchalantly exfoliating despite the presence of fellow travellers. Even after realising she was being recorded, she continued without embarrassment, much to the disbelief of onlookers.

Take a look here at the clip:

Luis Monteiro shared the video on Instagram with a cheeky overlay that read, “NYC never disappoints. People bring the wildest stuff into the subway, but shaving Parmesan cheese straight onto the floor? That’s a new level of chaos.”

In the caption, he added humour of his own: “Looks like she’s opening her own ‘underground Italian restaurant’ right on the train. Next stop: the marinara sauce aisle.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing several reactions and sparking heated debate on hygiene, etiquette and the increasingly strange behaviour spotted on public transport.

Divided reactions in the comments

Social media users flooded the comment section with a mix of disgust, humour and disbelief. One shocked viewer wrote, “I am never sitting on the subway floor again after seeing this.” Another sarcastically remarked, “And I thought I had seen it all in New York.”

Others were less amused. One comment read, “This is just plain unhygienic and inconsiderate to everyone around.” Another added, “I take that train to work every day. Now I’m traumatised.”

Some users chose to laugh it off. “This has to be the weirdest cooking tutorial ever,” a viewer quipped, while another said, “Disgusting behavior and zero shame” A more frustrated commuter fumed, “This city really needs to set some ground rules before it becomes a circus.”