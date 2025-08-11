Indian vlogger calls New York subway station 'haunted' in viral video showing rust, litter and foul stench

An Indian vlogger has drawn attention to the deteriorating state of a New York City subway station through a video that has quickly gone viral. Sharing the footage on Instagram, content creator Nitish Advitiy recorded inside the premises, capturing rusted structures, littered platforms and an unsettling atmosphere. An Indian vlogger’s video showed a neglected New York subway station.(Instagram/nitishadvitiy)

Speaking in Hindi, which translates to, “Just look at the condition of this station. The roof is completely rusted, and at night it can be both frightening and dangerous. On the side, there is rubbish scattered everywhere, including glass bottles and needles, accompanied by a strong stench of urine. If someone unfamiliar with the place arrived here after dark, they could easily be terrified.”

(Also read: 'Urine stains, littered platforms': Indian man calls New York subway 'dirtiest', shares video)

The text overlaid on the clip read, “Haunted metro station – New York, USA.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reacts strongly

The clip, which has now crossed 125k, has triggered strong reactions online, with several users expressing both surprise and criticism. One viewer commented, “Thank you for bringing out this side which they hide.” Another wrote, “Thanks for sharing their truth because they always talk bad about India and look at their own country conditions.”

(Also read: ‘New York to Chandigarh’: Indian vlogger stunned after boarding bus full of fellow Indians in US)

Others pointed to the perceived hypocrisy in international narratives. “And Western media says India is the most dirty, while they themselves are living in these kind of cities,” a user remarked. Another thanked the vlogger for the perspective, saying, “Thank you for showing the other side.”

Some users drew comparisons with India’s own infrastructure, with one stating, “Indian Metro trains and stations are top class.” Another took a dig at the United States’ economic state, claiming, “USA has a dead economy and a fake inflated dollar value, that’s why they can’t maintain their infrastructures.”