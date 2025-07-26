'Urine stains, littered platforms': Indian man calls New York subway 'dirtiest', shares video

An Indian travel vlogger has sparked widespread discussion on social media after sharing a video that highlights the grim conditions of a New York City subway station. Posted on Instagram by Nitish Advitiy, the clip has already garnered more than 451k views. An Indian vlogger's video of a dirty New York subway went viral.(Instagram/nitishadvitiy)

In the now-viral video, Advitiy can be seen walking through a New York subway station, capturing scenes of urine-stained corners, scattered rubbish, and an overall atmosphere of neglect. The visuals are accompanied by an on-screen caption that reads: “New York subway dirtiest subway.”

Check out the clip here:

The caption of the video reads:

“The New York City subway’s reputation for being dirty stems from a combination of factors including heavy usage, ageing infrastructure, insufficient cleaning protocols, and a lack of consistent maintenance. The sheer volume of daily commuters makes it difficult to keep stations spotless, and outdated systems and a lack of investment in upkeep exacerbate the problem.”

Internet reacts

The clip has resonated with many online users, especially those who have had similar experiences with the city's public transport system. One user wrote, “This is exactly what I saw when I visited NYC. The smell in the subways is unbearable, and no one seems to care anymore.” Another commented, “New York is an incredible city, but the subway experience is honestly the worst part of it.”

Several users echoed the sentiment. One stated, “I've been to India and honestly expected worse in NYC. But it was shocking to see such neglect in a first-world city.” Another pointed out, “London and Tokyo manage clean subways with large footfall. NYC has no excuse.”

Still, some viewers came to the defence of the city. One commenter noted, “The subway runs 24/7 and transports millions daily. Of course it won’t be spotless, but it's functional.” Another added, “Every big city has its problems. You can’t judge NYC by one station.”