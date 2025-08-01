‘New York to Chandigarh’: Indian vlogger stunned after boarding bus full of fellow Indians in US

An Indian travel vlogger’s surprised reaction to finding himself on a bus filled with fellow Indians has gone viral. The video, shared on Instagram by traveller Nitish Advitiy, shows his astonishment as he travels from New York to New Jersey and realises that nearly everyone on board is Indian. A viral video showed a vlogger surprised by the number of Indians on a New Jersey bus, calling it a direct ride to Chandigarh.(Instagram/nitishadvitiy)

(Also read: Indian traveller calls New York ‘America’s stinkiest city’ after spotting smoke-spewing manholes. Video)

The text overlaid on the video cheekily reads: "New York to Chandigarh — Direct Bus Service", hinting at the overwhelming presence of Indians on board. In a humorous voiceover, he says it feels like he's travelling not just to New Jersey, but all the way to Chandigarh.

‘Little India’ in New Jersey

In the caption accompanying the clip, Nitish offers a context for his experience: "New Jersey has a significant Indian population, particularly in certain areas. Middlesex County, specifically Edison and Iselin, is home to a large Indian community and a major hub for Indian businesses along Oak Tree Road, often referred to as 'Little India'." He adds that the broader New York metropolitan area, which includes parts of New Jersey, also boasts a high concentration of Indian Americans — with neighbourhoods like Jersey City’s India Square being particularly well known.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The Instagram reel has racked up over 62k views and prompted several reactions from users who either found the observation hilarious or relatable.

One person joked, “Not New Jersey, this is New India,” while another quipped, “This bus has more Indians than a local DTC in Delhi.”

Some joined in with college humour, saying, “Just visit Northeastern. After a while, you’ll feel like you’re in Mumbai University.”

Another user remarked in Hindi, “Bus mai koi aur Indian bhi apki video bana kar same baat keh raha hoga,” which translates to, “There’s probably another Indian on the bus making a video and saying the exact same thing.”