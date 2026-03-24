Will shutdown worsen TSA lines? Sean Duffy issues warning, ‘Going to get…’

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned that airport delays across the country could escalate as the government shutdown continues to strain security operations. US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks next to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani at a press conference after an Air Canada Express jet collided with a ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York. (REUTERS)

Speaking to ABC News, Duffy cautioned that staffing shortages within the Transportation Security Administration may intensify in the coming days. “I think you’re going to see more TSA agents… quit, or they’re not going to show up,” he said, adding, “I do think it’s going to get much worse.”

Long lines already stretching for hours The warning comes as passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, widely considered the world’s busiest airport, face security wait times of up to four to five hours, according to The Mirror US.

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Images from the airport showed crowds spilling across terminals, with lines extending through baggage claim areas and even outside entrances. Travelers reported fears of missing flights as delays continued to grow.

Staffing crisis at the center The disruptions are linked to the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding lapse, which has left thousands of TSA officers working without pay. While most are classified as essential workers and must report to duty, many have reportedly called in sick or resigned due to financial strain.

The resulting shortages have forced some airports to scale back operations, leading to longer wait times and increased pressure on remaining staff.

ICE deployment offers limited help To address the situation, the administration has deployed personnel from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to major airports. However, these agents are not conducting passenger screening and are instead assisting with tasks such as monitoring exit lanes and managing crowds.

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Their presence has done little to ease congestion, with delays continuing at major hubs across the country.

Pressure builds for resolution Duffy suggested that worsening conditions could push lawmakers toward action, as the impact on travelers becomes more severe.

With peak travel days approaching, officials are warning passengers to arrive hours early.