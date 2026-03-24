LaGuardia crash: Was only one ATC controller present during runway accident? Sean Duffy debunks claim

In the aftermath of the deadly LaGuardia Airport runway collision that killed two pilots and injured dozens, a key question emerged that was there only one air traffic controller managing the tower at the time? Sean Duffy denies “one controller” claim after deadly LaGuardia runway collision. (AP)

However, New York's WNBC-TV had reported earlier on Monday, citing two sources, that one controller in the tower was handling two positions at the time of the crash. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has now debunked the claim, calling it "inaccurate."

Duffy debunks the 'One Controller' rumor Speaking at a news conference on Monday afternoon, Duffy confirmed that more than one air traffic controller was present in the LaGuardia tower at the time of Sunday's fatal collision.

He called the suggestion that a single controller was working alone "inaccurate" and implied that the National Transportation Safety Board which is investigating the incident alongside Canadian partners is already aware of the tower's staffing levels on the night.

On LiveATC audio, the same controller who cleared the fire truck to cross Runway 4 could later be heard giving go-around instructions to an approaching Delta Air Lines flight.

Also Read: LaGuardia Airport crash was ‘entirely avoidable; expert blames FAA, controllers

Duffy also described LaGuardia as a “very well-staffed airport” but did not give exact details about staffing that night, saying the NTSB would handle that.

He said the tower is supposed to have 37 controllers and currently has 33, along with seven trainees. He noted that trainees “have a lot of experience in different facilities, but they have to be trained up in this airspace,” a process that can take more than a year.

The controller who said 'I messed up' Around 15 minutes after the collision, a Frontier Airlines pilot spoke to the controller on audio.

"That was…that wasn't good to watch," the pilot said.

"Yeah, I know. I was here," the controller replied. "We were dealing with an emergency earlier, and…I messed up."

"No, man, you did the best you could," the pilot responded.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association said in a statement on Monday that, “Air traffic controllers work every day to keep passengers and cargo moving safely and efficiently. We serve quietly, but moments like this remind us of the responsibility we carry — and how deeply it stays with us when tragedy occurs.”

"NATCA has been and remains supportive of taking all possible steps to ensure America maintains the best and safest air traffic control system in the world,” the union said Monday. “We will be a ready partner with the administration and Congress in any effort to further modernize the ATC system to maximize safety and protect lives.”

Crash details The Air Canada flight, a Bombardier CRJ-900 carrying 72 passengers and four crew members, collided with a fire truck on the runway. The pilot and co-pilot were killed in the crash. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said on Monday that they were “two young men at the start of their careers.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in the same conference that the incident was an “aviation disaster the likes of which we haven’t seen here in three decades.” Officials said LaGuardia had not seen a fatal crash in 34 years.

Two Port Authority workers in the fire truck were hospitalized with broken bones. One is expected to be released, while the other remains under observation.

The plane hit the truck at about 104 mph with the nose taking most of the impact. Officials said a hit to the wings or fuel areas could have caused a much bigger disaster.