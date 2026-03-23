Trump urges ICE agents to remove masks at airports amid TSA shutdown crisis: ‘It's a very appropriate look when…'

“The people coming into the airport, typically speaking, are not murderers, killers, drug dealers, etc, they may be few of them but they aren’t many… I don’t think it was an appropriate look for the airport, I think it's a very appropriate look when they are out on the streets, trying to find one of the 11,888 murderers…” he added.

Speaking to media on March 23, before departing from Palm Beach International Airport aboard Air Force One, Trump explained his position and said, "ICE has done very well. I'm a big believer that they should be able to wear masks when they go and hunt down murderers, criminals and others, but for purposes of the airport, I've requested that they take off the masks... and I believe they are willing to do that," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump said he does not want Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents working at airports to wear masks, despite the fact that he continues to back the use of masks during deportation and criminal enforcement operations.

He had earlier echoed the same sentiment on social media, writing that he was "a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for, and are forced to deal with, hardened criminals" but made clear he would "greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports."

ICE steps in as TSA struggles ICE agents started arriving at 13 major airports across the United States on Monday. These include big airports like Chicago’s O’Hare, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, and New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport.

ICE agents job is very limited. They are only helping with basic tasks like guarding exits and supporting staff. They are not doing security checks or using X-ray machines, because that requires special training that only TSA officers have.

Meanwhile, Border official Tom Homan said ICE agents are only there to help in areas that do not need special skills.

Also Read: Trump issues chilling warning to send ICE agents to airports: ‘GET READY’

"We're simply there to help TSA do their job in areas that don't need their specialized expertise such as screening through the X-ray machine," he said. "Not trained in that, won't do that."

This step is being taken because the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is facing problems due to a partial government shutdown which has now lasted five weeks. During this time, TSA workers have not been paid and some have stopped coming to work. Because of this, there are fewer staff at airports, leading to long delays for travelers across the country.

US shutdown impact causes airport delays The ongoing funding dispute risks extending a partial government shutdown which has already affected airport operations. Staffing shortages at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have led to long delays as employees have not been paid for five weeks and some have called in sick. Democrats have tried to pass funding specifically for TSA to reduce disruptions but those efforts have been blocked by Republicans.