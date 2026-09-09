Electronic Dance Music duo The Chainsmokers has come under scrutiny after an incident at their Friday concert in San Jose, California. Local media reported that at least 14 concertgoers were hospitalized after suffering medical emergencies at the concert.

American electronic music duo The Chainsmokers — Alex Pall and Drew Taggart. (File Photo)

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The incident is causing a lot of buzz. First, because of the silence of The Chainsmokers regarding the incident. Second, the limited details known about what exactly caused the medical emergency, with reports claiming that drugs and alcohol could be involved.

Additionally, the incident followed another incident involving The Chainsmokers last month. Nine people were injured at an after-hours event following a concert in Palm Springs. It is not known what exactly sparked the injuries.

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What Happened At The Chainsmokers Concert In San Jose?

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{{^usCountry}} Reports of the medical emergencies emerged with notifications from the San Jose Fire Department. They confirmed that 14 ambulances responded to Discovery Meadow, the concert venue, during the concert. 14 people were transported separately to the hospital in them. 10 of them required treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports of the medical emergencies emerged with notifications from the San Jose Fire Department. They confirmed that 14 ambulances responded to Discovery Meadow, the concert venue, during the concert. 14 people were transported separately to the hospital in them. 10 of them required treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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ABC 7, the broadcaster's affiliate in San Jose and Southern California, reported that police cited drugs and alcohol as behind the incidents. The details of the incidents are, however, unclear. The condition of those who were transported to the hospital is also unclear.

What is known is that the San Jose Fire Department sent out an alert around 8:22pm PDT on Friday for "multiple patients requiring medical attention" at the concert.

A subsequent update read: "SJFD immediately requested an Ambulance Task Force, two additional advanced life support fire units, and a Battalion Chief to manage the incident and provide additional medical resources."

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"A total of 14 ambulances responded, and 14 patients were transported to local hospitals," the final update stated. At the time of the incident, the EDM duo was in the final phase of their set. The police did not reveal the exact cause of the incident. ABC 7 and the Daily Mail reported that "suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues" were cited by the police.

Not only have The Chainsmokers not commented on the incident, but they went on to perform as scheduled at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn in Las Vegas on Saturday.

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