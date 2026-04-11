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'Will have hearings' with Epstein victims: US Representative agrees with Melania Trump

More than 1,200 victims of Epstein were identified in documents that have been steadily released by the U.S. Justice Department since late-2025.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 01:15 am IST
Reuters |
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U.S. Representative James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said on Friday that he agreed with first lady Melania Trump's call for congressional hearings with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, saying "we will have hearings."

James Comer said the House Oversight Committee's attorneys have been in constant contact with Epstein's victims.(File Photo/AP)

Melania Trump, the wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, said on Thursday that the public hearings were needed for Epstein victims to tell their stories under oath, raising the prospect of further public attention on an issue the president wants to go away.

"I agree with the first lady and appreciate what she said. We will have hearings," Comer told Fox News' America Reports program.

Comer said the House Oversight Committee's attorneys have been in constant contact with Epstein's victims. He said some victims are willing to come in, while others are not.

"We have always planned on having a hearing with Epstein victims once the depositions have been completed, so we've still got some more high-profile men that are coming in," Comer said.

 
melania trump jeffrey epstein united states us house of representatives
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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