The US Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced the schedule for handing out Social Security benefits for the month of November. A USA Today report claimed that those eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks might even receive it before time in November. Will November Social Security checks come early? Check schedule and other details(REUTERS)

The SSA and SSI payments are generally credited on the first day of each month, but since November 1 is a holiday and also falls on a weekend, those eligible will receive the checks on Friday, October 31, as reported by the Lansing State Journal.

SSA payments for November 2025 – check schedule

The SSA calendar says that the first installment will be sent out on October 31. This usually happens when the first day of the month is a holiday or falls on a weekend.

Social Security recipients will receive payments on the following days in November, based on their dates of birth:

November 3: Retirement benefits for people who have been receiving Social Security income since May 1997.

November 12: Reimbursement of retirement, spousal, and survivor benefits for people born between the 1st and the 10th of any month.

November 19: Benefits to be credited to people born between the 11th and 20th of any month.

November 26: Benefits will be credited to people born between the 21st and 30th/31st of any month.

When will the checks be sent out in December 2025 and January 2026?

In December 2025, the checks will be sent out on December 1, as is the norm. However, since January 1 is a holiday, the January 2026 payments will be sent out on December 31.

The federal shutdown of the US government sparked concerns about potential delays in SSA payments. However, per a USA Today report, beneficiaries need not worry as their payments are not expected to face any delay or fund cut. No change in the schedule of SSI payments has been announced either.