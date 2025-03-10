Will Trump’s $5mn ‘Gold Card’ replace EB-5 visa? Here's what Indians should prefer

US President Donald Trump recently made an announcement about a new investment-based Gold Card visa, which raises questions about the program's sustainability. His plan to replace the EB-5 investor program with a $5 million “Gold Card” visa has sent shockwaves among Indians who were seeking US green cards. Donald Trump introduced a new "gold card" that immigrants can purchase for $5 million. (REUTERS)

Trump's new gateway provides a faster route to residency and citizenship, despite the fact that the EB-5 visa has long been the most preferred option for wealthy people seeking a US green card.

The transition to a wealth-based immigration approach might significantly alter the options available to nearly 1 million Indians who are trapped in employment-based backlogs.

In a press conference last month, Trump said, “We're gonna be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card. We're gonna be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that's gonna give you green card privileges plus…”

“It's gonna be a route to citizenship. And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card,” he added.

Gold Card vs. EB-5: Know the difference

For the EB-5 visa, an individual must create at least 10 full-time US employment and a minimum investment of $1.05 million (or $800,000 in Targeted Employment Areas).

Trump's Gold Card, on the other hand, has no job creation requirements and it only seeks a $5 million direct payment to the US government.

While the EB-5 application process takes time, it provides a route to citizenship and permanent residency. The Gold Card's main focus is to expedite both citizenship and residency.

Moreover, the EB-5 program is limited to 18,786 visas every year. However, the Gold Card, which is only available to ultra-high-net-worth people (UHNWIs), may be issued indefinitely.

Also Read: New Trump plan for rich migrants: $5mn Gold Card

Gold Card sparks concerns among Indians

Many Indians still have reservations about switching from EB-5 to the Gold Card, despite the claim of faster procedure.

This is because the $5 million Gold Card option will be among the expensive investment visa programs in the world.

The experts have warned that US-based firms are not likely to sponsor staff members through this expensive method.

What if Indians don't apply for Gold Card

Howard Lutnick, the secretary of commerce, confirmed that the Gold Card could take the place of EB-5.

Trump tragetted EB-5, saying it was “full of fraud, make-believe, and nonsense.” The gold card is just an immediate purchase of US residency and citizenship eligibility, whereas the EB-5 demanded the creation of a job.

While processing delays are lengthy, standard employment-based green cards (EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3) and the H-1B visa are still available for people who cannot afford the gold card.

If the gold card dramatically lowers EB-5 interest, there may be some competitors for Indians currently in the EB-5 pipeline, which could increase their prospects.

The gold card offers a quick route to residency, but only for the very wealthy in India. The majority of the Indian diaspora, including H-1B holders and EB-5 investors, will have to deal with the backlogged employment-based system due to the change toward wealth-based immigration.