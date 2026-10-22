World’s largest sovereign wealth fund loses $30 billion in Q3 as bond returns fall

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, reported a loss of nearly $30 billion in the third quarter of 2026. The loss came as rising interest rates reduced the value of its bond investments.

Norway’s $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund reports a $29.7 billion loss in Q3 2026. (Pexel)

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The fund recorded a loss of 278 billion Norwegian kroner ($29.7 billion) during the July-September quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which manages the fund, said rising interest rates weakened returns from its fixed-income investments. The fund is worth around $2.3 trillion, according to CNBC.

Norway sovereign wealth fund loses $30 billion in Q3

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Bonds were the main reason behind the fund’s weak performance. Its fixed-income investments, which include government and corporate debt, delivered a negative return of 3.5% in the third quarter. NBIM’s management said this was a key reason for the overall decline.

Rising government bond yields hurt the global bond market during the quarter. Yields surged as major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, began raising interest rates. Concerns about inflation and rising government debt levels also put pressure on bond markets.

Rising interest rates hit bond returns

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{{^usCountry}} NBIM Deputy CEO Trond Grande said the fund’s overall return was close to zero but ended slightly negative. He said higher interest rates led to weaker results from its fixed-income investments, according to a statement cited by CNBC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBIM Deputy CEO Trond Grande said the fund’s overall return was close to zero but ended slightly negative. He said higher interest rates led to weaker results from its fixed-income investments, according to a statement cited by CNBC. {{/usCountry}}

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Fixed-income investments make up just over one-fourth of the fund’s total portfolio. Around 70% of its fixed-income holdings are invested in government bonds, while the remaining portion is invested in corporate debt. The fund holds 1,664 bonds across 51 countries.

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The fund had also announced plans to reduce its US Treasury holdings. In September, NBIM said it wanted to cut its investments in US government debt as part of a broader plan to reduce its allocation to government-issued bonds, CNBC reported.

US stock market returns remain mixed

Stock investments delivered a small positive return during the quarter. Equities account for 72% of the fund’s portfolio and returned 0.5% in the third quarter. However, the gains were not enough to offset the losses from bonds.

The fund has investments in around 7,100 companies across most countries. It holds stakes equivalent to about 1.5% of all listed companies worldwide, making it the world’s largest single investor.

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Global stock markets also had a mixed third quarter. In the US, the S&P 500 rose 2.03%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 2.2% during the three months ending in September, CNBC reported.

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The gains in US stocks were much slower than in the previous quarter. The average change across the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite was around 0.6%. This marked a slowdown after the three indexes recorded double-digit gains in the previous quarter.

Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft among top holdings

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The fund has major investments in some of America’s biggest technology companies. Its holdings include a $65.4 billion stake in Nvidia, along with investments in Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft. These large stakes give NBIM significant voting power in companies and influence over investment trends, CNBC reported.

Returns varied widely across different stock market sectors. Grande said equity returns were close to zero overall, but energy companies performed the best. Utilities and real estate companies, which are more sensitive to interest rates, recorded declines.

Rising oil prices helped energy stocks during the quarter. Oil prices surged as the US-Iran war continued, supporting the performance of energy companies. NBIM has investments in major energy firms, including Exxon Mobil, Shell and Chevron, CNBC reported.

Fund reports record first-half profit of $185 billion

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NBIM’s chief executive had earlier warned investors against expecting another period of unusually strong stock market gains. In an interview with CNBC in August, CEO Nicolai Tangen said investors should not expect returns similar to those seen in the first half of 2026.

The warning came after the fund recorded strong gains in the first half of the year. NBIM reported a return of 12.95% for the first six months of 2026, generating a record first-half profit of nearly $185 billion.

The fund’s other investments also delivered positive returns in the third quarter. Real estate investments returned 0.4%, while renewable energy infrastructure investments generated a return of 7.5%, according to CNBC.

Norway established the sovereign wealth fund in 1998 to invest revenue generated from the country’s oil resources. The fund invests across global financial markets and other assets to manage Norway’s oil wealth over the long term.