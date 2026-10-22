...
...
Next Story

World’s largest sovereign wealth fund loses $30 billion in Q3 as bond returns fall

Norway’s $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund lost $29.7 billion in Q3 2026 as rising interest rates hurt bond returns, despite small gains in stocks.

Updated on: Oct 22, 2026, 18:00:01 IST
By Durva More
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, reported a loss of nearly $30 billion in the third quarter of 2026. The loss came as rising interest rates reduced the value of its bond investments.

Norway’s $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund reports a $29.7 billion loss in Q3 2026. (Pexel)
Norway’s $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund reports a $29.7 billion loss in Q3 2026. (Pexel)

The fund recorded a loss of 278 billion Norwegian kroner ($29.7 billion) during the July-September quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which manages the fund, said rising interest rates weakened returns from its fixed-income investments. The fund is worth around $2.3 trillion, according to CNBC.

Norway sovereign wealth fund loses $30 billion in Q3

Bonds were the main reason behind the fund’s weak performance. Its fixed-income investments, which include government and corporate debt, delivered a negative return of 3.5% in the third quarter. NBIM’s management said this was a key reason for the overall decline.

Rising government bond yields hurt the global bond market during the quarter. Yields surged as major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, began raising interest rates. Concerns about inflation and rising government debt levels also put pressure on bond markets.

Rising interest rates hit bond returns

Also read: Brent crude oil hits highest since May as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia fuel global oil supply fears

Fixed-income investments make up just over one-fourth of the fund’s total portfolio. Around 70% of its fixed-income holdings are invested in government bonds, while the remaining portion is invested in corporate debt. The fund holds 1,664 bonds across 51 countries.

The fund had also announced plans to reduce its US Treasury holdings. In September, NBIM said it wanted to cut its investments in US government debt as part of a broader plan to reduce its allocation to government-issued bonds, CNBC reported.

US stock market returns remain mixed

Stock investments delivered a small positive return during the quarter. Equities account for 72% of the fund’s portfolio and returned 0.5% in the third quarter. However, the gains were not enough to offset the losses from bonds.

The fund has investments in around 7,100 companies across most countries. It holds stakes equivalent to about 1.5% of all listed companies worldwide, making it the world’s largest single investor.

Global stock markets also had a mixed third quarter. In the US, the S&P 500 rose 2.03%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 2.2% during the three months ending in September, CNBC reported.

Also read: Barclays to cut 5,000 jobs as AI-led cost-cutting drive expands after mixed Q3 results and trading revenue falls

The gains in US stocks were much slower than in the previous quarter. The average change across the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite was around 0.6%. This marked a slowdown after the three indexes recorded double-digit gains in the previous quarter.

Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft among top holdings

The fund has major investments in some of America’s biggest technology companies. Its holdings include a $65.4 billion stake in Nvidia, along with investments in Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft. These large stakes give NBIM significant voting power in companies and influence over investment trends, CNBC reported.

Returns varied widely across different stock market sectors. Grande said equity returns were close to zero overall, but energy companies performed the best. Utilities and real estate companies, which are more sensitive to interest rates, recorded declines.

Rising oil prices helped energy stocks during the quarter. Oil prices surged as the US-Iran war continued, supporting the performance of energy companies. NBIM has investments in major energy firms, including Exxon Mobil, Shell and Chevron, CNBC reported.

Fund reports record first-half profit of $185 billion

NBIM’s chief executive had earlier warned investors against expecting another period of unusually strong stock market gains. In an interview with CNBC in August, CEO Nicolai Tangen said investors should not expect returns similar to those seen in the first half of 2026.

The warning came after the fund recorded strong gains in the first half of the year. NBIM reported a return of 12.95% for the first six months of 2026, generating a record first-half profit of nearly $185 billion.

The fund’s other investments also delivered positive returns in the third quarter. Real estate investments returned 0.4%, while renewable energy infrastructure investments generated a return of 7.5%, according to CNBC.

Norway established the sovereign wealth fund in 1998 to invest revenue generated from the country’s oil resources. The fund invests across global financial markets and other assets to manage Norway’s oil wealth over the long term.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Durva More

Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.

norwaybondbond marketusus newsunited states
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home/World News/Us News/World’s largest sovereign wealth fund loses $30 billion in Q3 as bond returns fall
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks