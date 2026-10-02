Yassamin Ansari-YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella dating: Relationship timeline, when they met and what we know

US Rep. Yassamin Ansari and YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella are reportedly dating, with their relationship developing from a professional meeting into a romance over the course of more than a year, according to TMZ.

Yassamin Ansari, Jack Cocchiarella reportedly dating: How their relationship began and what we know so far. (Reuters, YouTube/ Jack Cocchiarella)

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The Arizona Democrat, 34, and Cocchiarella, 24, first met when he interviewed her in spring 2025. TMZ reported that the two initially became friends several months after that interview before their relationship eventually turned romantic. The pair have reportedly been seeing each other for the past few months.

Here is what is publicly known about the Yassamin Ansari-Jack Cocchiarella relationship timeline.

Spring 2025: Ansari and Cocchiarella first meet

The two reportedly crossed paths professionally in spring 2025, when Cocchiarella interviewed Ansari.

At the time, Cocchiarella was building his profile as a political commentator and YouTube creator, while Ansari was serving in Arizona politics before becoming a member of Congress.

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{{^usCountry}} TMZ reported that their initial interaction was professional and that they did not immediately begin dating. Later in 2025: From professional meeting to friendship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMZ reported that their initial interaction was professional and that they did not immediately begin dating. Later in 2025: From professional meeting to friendship {{/usCountry}}

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According to sources cited by TMZ, Ansari and Cocchiarella began spending time together as friends several months after their first meeting.

The report does not provide a specific date for when the friendship began or describe when they first started considering each other romantically. It says only that the relationship later developed into something more.

2026: Friendship reportedly turns romantic

TMZ reported that the pair eventually became romantically involved and have been seeing each other for several months.

The report emerged on October 1, 2026, but neither Ansari nor Cocchiarella publicly announced the relationship themselves. Both have also declined to discuss details of their personal lives.

October 2026: Relationship becomes public

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The relationship came to wider attention after TMZ published its report identifying Ansari and Cocchiarella as a couple.

Ansari told TMZ that she would not comment on her personal life. Cocchiarella likewise indicated that he does not like discussing his personal life publicly.

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Cocchiarella, 24, has built a large audience as a political YouTuber and commentator. TMZ said he has more than 1 million YouTube subscribers and has interviewed prominent Democratic figures including Gavin Newsom, Zohran Mamdani and Hakeem Jeffries.

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Ansari, meanwhile, is a first-term Democratic member of the U.S. House representing Arizona's 3rd Congressional District. Her relationship with Cocchiarella comes as she prepares for the November 2026 election, according to TMZ.

What Ansari and Cocchiarella have said

Neither has confirmed additional details about the relationship.

When approached by TMZ, Ansari declined to discuss her personal life and redirected attention to political issues. Cocchiarella also declined to comment on his personal life.

The publicly reported timeline therefore traces the relationship from a political interview in 2025 to a reported romance that became public in October 2026. Details about when they officially began dating remain undisclosed.