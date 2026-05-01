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‘Yeah, probably’: Trump floats reducing US forces in Spain, Italy, Germany

Donald Trump indicated he was open to drawing down American military personnel from NATO members.

Published on: May 01, 2026 08:26 am IST
Bloomberg |
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US President Donald Trump indicated he was open to drawing down American military personnel from other NATO members a day after saying he was reviewing US troop levels in Germany.

Donald Trump says he would consider pulling US troops from Spain and Italy as well as Germany.(AFP)

Asked if he was considering pulling troops from Spain and Italy as well, Trump responded, “yeah, probably.” The president raised concerns about those countries’ willingness to help the US in its war against Iran.

“Look, why shouldn’t I? Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

“We help them with Ukraine,” he added. Trump has repeatedly argued that Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor is primarily a European concern.

Spain has emerged as one of Europe’s most outspoken critics of Trump and the Iran war. The country has barred the use of its airspace and the two US bases on its territory for operations supporting the strikes on Iran, angering Washington.

Any effort to reduce troop levels in Europe would likely face opposition in Congress. His last attempt to remove forces from Germany, in 2020, was blocked by legislative opposition. Current US law sets a minimum of 76,000 troops permanently stationed or deployed in Europe.

 
us president donald trump nato
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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