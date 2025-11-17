* Zelenskiy in France to seal air defence, warplane deals

Zelenskiy says he will sign historic aviation accord

Sources say Rafale jet, air defence, missiles on the table

Questions on how assistance to be financed

By John Irish

PARIS, - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected on Monday to seal deals with France on a supply of air-defence capabilities, warplanes and missiles, seeking to bolster his army's long-term capacity to fight Russia's ongoing invasion.

Zelenskiy is in Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron as heavy Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine have increased in recent weeks and Moscow has reported sharp ground advances in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

"A historic agreement has also been prepared with France – there will be a significant strengthening of our combat aviation, air defence, and other defence capabilities. According to the visit schedule, this will take place on Monday," Zelenskiy said in a post on X on Sunday.

There have been talks for several weeks to see how France could provide more military support for Kyiv's air defences despite political and budgetary instability in Paris that has raised questions over how much France can actually do.

Macron pledged last month to offer more Mirage fighter jets, after initially promising to deliver six, and a new batch of Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles, produced by European group MBDA, for the SAMP/T air-defence batteries operated by Kyiv.

But according to two people briefed on the matter, Monday's visit will yield more for Kyiv. It could include a 10-year strategic aviation agreement that would signal the provision to Kyiv of multi-role, Dassault-made Rafale combat jets.

Some could come directly from French stocks, although the bulk would be longer-term and part of Ukraine's efforts to increase its long-term fleet to 250 warplanes, including the U.S. F-16 and Sweden's Gripen.

Operating the advanced jets would take time given the rigorous training programme for would-be pilots.

The two sources said Monday could also see deals for more SAMP/T air-defence systems, from existing French stocks or through long-term, next-generation orders including for missiles and anti-drone systems.

The sources said it was not clear how these deals would be financed.

In a media briefing ahead of Zelenskiy's visit, Macron's office said the aim was to "put French excellence in the arms industry at the service of Ukraine's defence" and "enable it to acquire the systems it needs to respond to Russian aggression".

Zelenskiy will attend a briefing by various manufacturers, including Dassault, on Monday morning before signing a letter of intent and contracts later in the day, according to a French presidency schedule that gave no specific details.

A separate forum in the afternoon will bring together Ukrainian and French firms working in the drone sector to see how they can combine their efforts.

France, along with Britain, has pushed for the creation of coalition of about 30 countries willing to send troops and assets to Ukraine or along its western borders once a peace deal with Russia is agreed.

A key objective is to ensure Ukraine has sufficient long-term military and economic aid to keep its army strong enough to deter any future Russian attack.

