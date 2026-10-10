Zelensky questions Trump's Russia diesel deal, calls it an 'investment in war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to allow Russia to supply diesel to the United States and global markets, warning that the move could help Moscow fund its war against Ukraine.

Zelensky criticised Trump's Russian diesel deal, warning it could fund Moscow's war and undermine peace efforts.. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Reuters, Zelensky called the agreement a weak decision and said it could undermine efforts to end the conflict. His comments came as Ukrainian officials held talks with US representatives to discuss ways to reach a settlement with Russia.

Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to supply diesel to the United States and global markets. He defended the move by saying that lowering fuel prices for Americans was his top priority.

Zelensky opposes US-Russia diesel deal

Zelensky questioned the decision to allow Russia to earn money from fuel sales while its war against Ukraine continues. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said the agreement was unfair to Ukraine and raised concerns about Washington's approach to its partners.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "It is certainly not honest, it is certainly unworthy of our partners, and it is, in my view, a weak decision," Zelensky told reporters, according to Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is certainly not honest, it is certainly unworthy of our partners, and it is, in my view, a weak decision," Zelensky told reporters, according to Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He also expressed concern that Ukraine's delegation could be sidelined while Washington and Moscow discuss possible arrangements. The Ukrainian president suggested that decisions made without properly considering Kyiv's position could weaken efforts to find a lasting solution.

"I believe our team is simply being used as a front. And that is certainly not fair, nor is it how partners should treat each other," he said.

Also Read: Trump strikes major diesel deal with Russia in bid to lower US fuel prices ahead of midterms

Zelensky calls Russian diesel sales an 'investment in war'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X, Zelensky warned that allowing Russia to sell petroleum products could provide Moscow with additional money to continue its military campaign.

According to Reuters, he wrote: "Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world."

He also described the arrangement as an investment in the conflict, arguing that Russia could use the additional revenue to sustain its war effort.

"Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged," Zelensky wrote. He added that Russia would respond to the diesel arrangement with "further terror and perfidy".

Zelensky called for genuine de-escalation, saying both sides should take reciprocal steps to reduce tensions. His comments reflect Ukraine's position that easing pressure on Moscow without meaningful progress towards peace could allow the war to continue.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: US sanctions on Russian oil, 100% tariff to make reaching Ukraine deal 'harder', warns Kremlin

The dispute comes as Ukrainian negotiators meet US officials to discuss ending the conflict. While Trump has focused on fuel supplies and lower prices for American consumers, Zelensky has argued that economic arrangements with Russia should not weaken efforts to stop the fighting.

The US-Russia diesel arrangement has therefore become another point of disagreement between Washington and Kyiv as discussions over a possible settlement continue.