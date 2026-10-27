Mamdani supporters rush to defend mayor after report claims his use of NYPD gym for basketball games disrupted recruits' training

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani saw an outpouring of support online after a report alleged he's using the NYPD gym for pickup basketball games with friends.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is reportedly using the NYPD gymnasium for basketball games with friends, which a report has claimed is disrupting recruits' training. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mamdani with fellow basketball enthusiasts have reportedly been using the Queens gymnasium to play pickup ball as per Politico. They told the publication that the games had begun around the time the Knicks won the NBA championship and Mamdani attended the July 16 renaming of the facility. The $1 billion gym is named after fallen NYPD cop Steven McDonald.

What to know about Mamdani's pickup basketball games

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The publication further reported that thus far, Mamdani has shown up about half a dozen times and have run full court at the 45,000-square-foot academy gym, located in College Point. The Democrat mayor's group reportedly arrives around 10 or 11pm.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} They reportedly enter discreetly through the loading dock, which leads to the gym stairs. However, the sources speaking to Politico claimed that Mamdani's games have scrambled academy operations on multiple occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They reportedly enter discreetly through the loading dock, which leads to the gym stairs. However, the sources speaking to Politico claimed that Mamdani's games have scrambled academy operations on multiple occasions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“It’s not a rec center. The brass should be urging him not to do it,” one person said to the publication. Notably, the NYPD gymnasium is well over 10 miles away from Gracie Mansion, Mamdani's official residence, which Politico noted is close to several indoor gyms. While the NYPD gym might offer a more secure option to the Democrat mayor, his choice of venue has ruffled feathers, including of one Republican lawmaker.

Also Read | 'Blessed to join Hindu New Yorkers': Zohran Mamdani on joining Navratri celebrations

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

David Carr, the Republican minority leader in the City Council said “It’s ridiculous that, of all of the gyms and basketball courts available across this city, the mayor has to commandeer the one facility that is needed to train our police officers. He and his lackeys should just get memberships to the local YMCA and leave the police academy to the professionals.”

How has Mamdani's games disrupted NYPD activities?

Mamdani's games allegedly disrupted training sessions for recruit groups. One time, academy recruits reportedly had to move outside the gym and in another instance, recruits reportedly worked out in the hallway while Mamdani and his buddies were shooting hoops. In yet another instance, the gym activity for recruits had to be rescheduled to a period before the normal time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One time, academy staff were reportedly planning for a health and wellness event the next morning, which meant they had to set up about a 1000 chairs. However, a call from Mamdani's security team meant that the task had to be put off and the chairs set up had to be moved to accommodate the game.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed Mamdani's use of the gym but said it ‘has not disrupted any recruit training.’ A Mamdani spokesperson added “The mayor would never want to interfere with recruit activities, and if his use of the facility were to cause any disruption, he would find a different place to shoot hoops.”

Mamdani supporters rush to defend mayor

Mamdani's persona as a passionate New York sports fan has upped his relatability with many constituents, the report noted. Many of his supporters rushed to defend Mamdani's choice of venue to shoot the hoops.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“He and a group of friends play full court in an empty gym at 10 o'clock at night. Whats the big deal?,” one asked. Another said “So Mamdani plays basketball at 11pm at a NYPD gym occasionally...so why is this an issue? If this was an October surprise....sorry didn't work.”

Yet another remarked “Rudy Giuliani scandal: Defamed Georgia election workers. Eric Adams scandal: Bribed by like a dozen foreign countries. Mamdani scandal: Likes basketball.”