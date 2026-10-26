Mamdani Struggles to Get a Handle on Homeless Encampments

The Intrepid Museum, housed in a decommissioned aircraft carrier moored along Manhattan’s West Side, has been a popular destination for local families. This summer, as homeless encampments and drug use proliferated along streets nearby, some parents crossed the museum off their activity list.

Leslie Woodruff, founder of a Hell’s Kitchen parent-message board, said the city has been removing encampments—made out of tarps, plywood and discarded furniture—only for them to return in full sight of tourists walking in the neighborhood near Times Square. “It boggles my mind that so many people come here to visit and that’s their greeting,” she said.

New York, like other big cities, has been dealing with a sharp rise in homelessness in recent years that has bedeviled a series of mayors. Now the issue is in Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s hands, and community and business leaders say his early efforts haven’t done enough to address the problem.

The primary frustration has been the failure to clear encampments—clusters of makeshift structures that can span the length of half a city block. The communities can give rise to unsafe or unsanitary conditions, but removing people against their will raises legal and humanitarian concerns.

When Mamdani took office in January, he paused homeless sweeps, a longstanding practice that intensified under his predecessor, Eric Adams. Mamdani resumed the sweeps after a series of outdoor deaths during a cold snap, but his administration implemented a policy delaying removing the structures for at least seven days. The extra time gives outreach workers an opportunity to persuade people to accept services and offer them a chance to secure their belongings.

Residents and businesses say the approach allows individuals to, in effect, evade removal by telegraphing that if they relocate across the street on the sixth day then the seven-day clock will restart.

“I’m going to be blunt: This policy is insane. It does not help the very people it’s saying it’s helping,” said Delores Rubin, a Hell’s Kitchen resident and president of a group that acts as a community liaison to the local New York Police Department precinct.