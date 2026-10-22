'Blessed to join Hindu New Yorkers': Zohran Mamdani on joining Navratri celebrations

New York city mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday said he was “blessed” to join the the Hindu New Yorkers in Queens to celebrate Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Vijayadashami. New York city Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates Navratri, Durga Puja Dashain, and Vijayadashami in Queens. (X/@NYCMayor)

“This week, I was blessed to join Hindu New Yorkers in Queens celebrating Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Vijayadashami. We danced garba, performed aarti, witnessed Sindoor Khela, and honored the Goddess Durga,” he said in a post on X.

Acknowledging the attempted mass shooting attempt at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week, Mamdani said it was an “honour” to come together in joy, faith, and community in temples across the city. He urged communities to stand against hate and care for one another.

“It was an honour to come together in joy, faith, and community in temples across our city — especially after the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week. May we all join together in our shared responsibility to stand against hate and care for one another.”

In pictures and videos shared by Mamdani and social media users, he can be seen participating in garba with members of the Indian diaspora community and joining prayers and other festive rituals at temples.