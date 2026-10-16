India urges US to ensure safety of its citizens after alleged plot to target Hindu temple in Illinois

“We have seen reports about an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois. This is a matter of deep concern for us,” Jaiswal said.

The alleged plot was a “matter of deep concern for us”, ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday. He urged US authorities to take necessary steps to protect the Indian community.

India on Friday called on the United States to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals after authorities foiled an alleged mass-shooting plot at a Hindu temple in Illinois. The suspect, a teenager, expressed violent “anti-Indian and white supremacist” views, investigators claimed.

Prosecutors also alleged that Paporakis attempted to carry out the attack on October 11 but his rifle malfunctioned when he tried to shoot a man from a car.

Investigators allege that Paporakis planned to target Indians at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, located about 65 km west of downtown Chicago. He focused on the temple for around two months, according to prosecutors.

Nineteen-year-old Alexandros Paporakis was arrested in Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, on October 11 over an alleged plot to attack a Hindu temple. Police launched an investigation after his co-workers alerted them to disturbing text messages.

He added that India took note of the action taken by US law enforcement agencies in the case and called on the American side to ensure the “safety and security of Indian nationals” in the country.

According to prosecutors, he had told colleagues that he “couldn't wait to kill Indian people” and referred to Sunday as the “special day”.

ALSO READ | Alexandros Paporakis: Inside chilling manifesto of teen accused of plotting mass shooting at Hindu temple in Aurora

Manifesto revealed anti-Indian views Investigators recovered a document attributed to Paporakis titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)”. The document contained white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence against people of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian origin, according to police.

In the manifesto, Paporakis described himself as “a sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred, fantasising about mass murder nearly every day”, according to court records cited by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The document reportedly outlined his alleged plan for mass violence and expressed hostility towards minority communities, including Indian, Jewish and African-American people.

ALSO READ | How US teen’s Hindu temple attack plot was foiled: Rifle jam, online search, call to co-worker

A search of his residence led to the recovery of a rifle, multiple loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a tactical vest containing body armour. Police also recovered a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

Authorities have said that, based on their investigation so far, Paporakis appeared to have been acting alone. The investigation remains ongoing

The teenager has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony, and illegal possession of weapons. He was ordered to remain in custody following a court hearing and is due to appear in court again on October 30.

MEA flags ‘racist hostility’, ‘anti-Hindu hate’ On Thursday, the MEA called the alleged plot a “racist, anti-Hindu attack” and asked American authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring those responsible to justice.

ALSO READ | 'Racist hostility', 'anti-India hate': India on 'attempted mass shooting' targeting Hindu temple in US

“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

“We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents.”

The incident, he said, added to “growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US”. “There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community,” Jaiswal added.