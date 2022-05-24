US preparing to deploy monkeypox vaccines amid more probable cases
The United States is preparing to give monkeypox vaccines to close contacts of people infected and to deploy treatments, with five cases now either confirmed or probable and the number likely to rise, officials said Monday.
There is one confirmed US infection so far, in Massachusetts, and four other cases of people with orthopoxviruses -- the family that monkeypox belongs to, senior officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at a press briefing.
All the suspected cases are presumed to be monkeypox, pending confirmation by testing at CDC headquarters, said Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the division of high consequence pathogens and pathology.
One orthopoxvirus case is in New York, one in Florida and two in Utah. All those infected so far in the United States have been men who had a relevant travel history.
Also read: UN denounces racist, homophobic monkeypox reporting
Genetic sequencing of the Massachusetts case matched that of a patient in Portugal and belonged to the West African strain, the milder of the two monkeypox strains.
Monkeypox has symptoms similar to smallpox but is far less severe, with most people recovering within weeks.
"Right now we are hoping to maximize vaccine distribution to those that we know would benefit from it," said McQuiston.
"Those are people who've had contacts with a known monkeypox patient, health care workers, very close personal contacts, and those in particular who might be at high risk for severe disease."
In terms of supply, the United States has around one thousand doses of JYNNEOS, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccine for smallpox and monkeypox "and you can expect that level to ramp up very quickly in the coming weeks as the company provides more doses to us," said McQuiston.
It also has around 100 million doses of an older generation vaccine, ACAM2000.
Both use live viruses but only JYNNEOS is non-replicating, making it the safer option, said McQuiston.
People who are immunocompromised or have particular skin conditions, including eczema, are at greater risk, added John Brooks, a medical epidemiologist.
Transmission of monkeypox occurs through close, sustained skin-to-skin contact with someone who has an active rash, or through respiratory droplets in someone who has lesions in their mouth and is around another person for an extended period of time.
The virus causes a rash, with skin lesions focused on certain areas of the body, or spread more widely. In some cases, during early stages, a rash can start on the genital or perianal areas.
While scientists are concerned that the growing number of cases worldwide may potentially indicate a new type of transmission, so far there is no hard evidence to back that theory, said McQuiston.
Also read: 'Highly unusual': WHO on monkeypox spread outside Africa without travel links
Instead, the uptick in cases might be linked to specific spreader events, such as recent raves in Europe that might explain the higher prevalence among gay and bisexual men.
But, warned Brooks, "by no means is the current risk of exposure to monkeypox exclusive to the gay and bisexual community."
The CDC is also developing treatment guidance to allow the deployment of antivirals tecovirimat and brincidofovir, both of which are licensed for smallpox.
-
Ukraine sentences Russian soldier to life in prison in war crimes trial
A captured Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison — the maximum — amid signs the Kremlin may, in turn, put on trial some of the fighters who surrendered at Mariupol's steelworks. Cities not under Russian control were constantly shelled, and one Ukrainian official said Russian forces targeted civilians trying to flee. Ukrainian prosecutors are investigating thousands of potential war crimes.
-
Iran tower-block collapse: 6 dead, dozens injured
At least six people died and dozens were injured or missing under rubble after an unfinished high-rise building collapsed in southwestern Iran, officials said. "Parts of the 10-storey Metropol building, located in Abadan in Khuzestan province, collapsed," state television said. "Six people lost their lives and 27 others were injured in the disaster." Sniffer dogs were being used to search for dozens believed to be trapped.
-
Putin, Zelensky feature among TIME's 100 Most Influential People this year
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin found mentions among TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the category of political leaders. Amid the ongoing war between the two countries, the addition of the two most-talked about leaders of the year so far on the list is no surprise. What's interesting about the two leaders on the list is their description.
-
Abu Dhabi says 2 killed, 120 injured in gas cylinder blast
A gas cylinder explosion in the capital of the United Arab Emirates killed two people and injured 120 others Monday, police said, hours after authorities downplayed the incident and warned the public not to share images of the aftermath. The explosion struck a restaurant just after 1 p.m. in Abu Dhabi's Khalidiya neighborhood, just a few blocks from the capital's beachfront corniche.
-
Explainer: Why were Japanese abducted by North Korea?
US President Joe Biden met Monday with families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago to show his support for their efforts to win the return of their loved ones. Japan says North Korea abducted at least 17 Japanese citizens, possibly many more, during the 1970s and 1980s. Twelve remain missing. They include school children and others living along Japan's coast. It has promised a reinvestigation, but has never announced the results.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics