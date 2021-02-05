US Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid aid package
President Joe Biden's drive to enact a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gained momentum early on Friday as the U.S. Senate narrowly approved a budget blueprint allowing Democrats to push the legislation through Congress in coming weeks with or without Republican support.
At the end of approximately 15 hours of debate and back-to-back votes on dozens of amendments, the Senate found itself in a 50-50 partisan deadlock over passage of the budget plan. That deadlock was broken by Vice President Kamala Harris, whose "yes" vote provided the win for Democrats.
Shortly before the final vote, Democrats flexed their muscle by offering an amendment reversing some earlier votes regarding the future of the Keystone XL pipeline and coronavirus aid to immigrants living in the United States illegally.
With Harris presiding, she broke a 50-50 tie to win this amendment for her fellow Democrats.
It marked the first time Harris, in her role as president of the Senate, cast a tie-breaking vote after being sworn in as Biden's vice president on Jan. 20.
Hong Kong imposes sweeping pro-China curriculum on schools
- The measures, announced late Thursday, seek to inculcate patriotism to kindergarten-age children through “story-telling, role-playing, drawing, singing, dancing and other activities.” Students as young as six will be taught to memorise offences criminalised by the national security law.
China making cautious moves to save its investments in Myanmar after coup
- Among the major projects that were on the table before the coup are a new railroad linking the Chinese border town of Ruili with Mandalay in Myanmar, and a China-financed deep-sea port at Kyaukpyu on the Bay of Bengal, which already also serves as a terminus for oil and gas pipelines.
