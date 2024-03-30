 US signs on more bombs and warplanes for Israel amid war: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

US signs on more bombs and warplanes for Israel amid war: Report

Reuters |
Mar 30, 2024 02:01 AM IST

The new arms packages reportedly includes more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs.

The United States in recent days authorized the transfer of billions of dollars worth of bombs and fighter jets to Israel even as it publicly expresses concerns about an anticipated military offensive in Rafah, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Joe Biden(Getty Images via AFP)
Joe Biden(Getty Images via AFP)

The new arms packages include more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, the newspaper said, citing Pentagon and State Department officials familiar with the matter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to Israel, its longtime ally. The United States has been rushing air defenses and munitions to Israel, but some Democrats and Arab American groups have criticized the Biden administration's steadfast support of Israel, which they say provides it with a sense of impunity.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US signs on more bombs and warplanes for Israel amid war: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On