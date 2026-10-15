US teen, who described Indians as ‘subhumans’, arrested for plotting to attack Hindu temple

A 19-year-old man, identified as Alexandros Paporakis from Palatine, was arrested over an alleged plot to attack a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area of the US state of Illinois. Investigators recovered a manifesto containing white supremacist views and references to violence against people of Indian origin.

Investigators suspect Alexandros Paporakis planned to attack the largest Hindu temple in Aurora. (X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Paporakis, who works as a cashier at Taco Bell, faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and illegally possessing weapons.

What Alexandros Paporakis’ manifesto reveals

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Investigators suspect Paporakis planned to attack the largest Hindu temple in Aurora. However, they are still trying to establish the exact location he intended to target.

Paporakis’s co-workers alerted the police after receiving disturbing digital messages from him. These reportedly included a document describing an alleged plan for a mass shooting, along with photographs of tactical equipment.

His co-workers said Paporakis openly described himself as a white supremacist at work. They also alleged that he had said he could not wait to kill Indian people, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing prosecutors from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Prosecutors said Paporakis called one of his co-workers earlier on Sunday and claimed that his gun had jammed and he had left “super fast" without being seen. Inside the document {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prosecutors said Paporakis called one of his co-workers earlier on Sunday and claimed that his gun had jammed and he had left “super fast" without being seen. Inside the document {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to a court document obtained by AP, prosecutors allege that Paporakis sent the co-worker an eight-page document titled, “Why I fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto).”

The document reportedly described Indian, Jewish and African American people as “subhumans” and detailed a plan to kill as many of them as possible.

In the manifesto, Paporakis allegedly described himself as "a sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred, fantasizing about mass murder nearly every day.”

“The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated," Palatine Police Chief William Nord said. He added that protecting places of worship remains a priority for law enforcement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police and prosecutors said detectives found an AR-style rifle without a serial number, loaded magazines and ammunition during a search of Paporakis’s home. They also recovered a gas canister labelled with a slur targeting South Asians, along with several items bearing Nazi symbols.

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Paporakis would remain in custody while awaiting trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30.

With inputs from agencies