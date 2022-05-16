US witnesses 2 shootings in 48 hours, concerns over gun violence again: 5 points
- UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the shooting at a grocery store in a predominately Black neighbourhood in New York State, his spokesman said Sunday.
The United States witnessed two mass shootings within 48 hours, one of which was confirmed as racially motivated. In the Buffalo supermarket shooting, the gunman, identified as a white 18-year-old man, killed 10 and wounded three, most of them Black. He even live-streamed the shooting to a small audience on Twitch. On Sunday, a gunman went on a rampage at a church near Los Angeles, killing one and leaving four others in "critical" condition, as per the officials. Police said that the churchgoers detained the shooter and "hogtied his legs with an extension cord and confiscated at least two weapons" before officers arrived to apprehend him.
Here's what we know so far about the two shootings:
The suspected gunman in the Buffalo shooting has been identified as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York. A document circulated widely online seemingly outlines the gunman's racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs. It suggests that Gendron wanted to drive all people not of European descent from the US.
In portions of the video circulating online, the gunman, at one point, aimed his weapon at a white person but says "Sorry!" and doesn't shoot.
According to reports, Gendron, as a 17-year-old, had threatened to carry out a shooting at Susquehanna Valley High School around the time of graduation last year. He was sent for mental health treatment and was out of the hospital within a day and a half.
In the California church shooting, the suspected gunman was believed to be an Asian adult male in his 60s and the victims were mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent. Investigators were still searching for a motive, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told a press conference.
Officials were still sorting through the timeline and details with the witnesses who were inside the building. With the investigation still in its early stages, police said the many unanswered questions include whether the assailant was known to church members and how many shots were fired.
(With inputs from AFP, AP)
-
Ukraine says it destroyed 11 Russian aerial assets, thwarted crossing of river
The Ukrainian Air Force has claimed it targeted and destroyed as many as 11 Russian aerial assets, adding that in the process, it also prevented Moscow's troops from crossing a river, which, if true, would mean that Russian forces have, for a second time, failed to cross a river in Ukraine. The two-day battle was first reported by the UK on May 13. It has, however, taken 'significant losses,' as per various estimates.
-
North Korea reports 8 deaths as Kim laments Covid response
North Korea on Monday reported 8 new deaths and 392,920 more people with fever symptoms amid a growing Covid-19 outbreak as leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over delays in medicine deliveries and ordered his military to get involved in the pandemic response in the country's capital, Pyongyang. The eight new deaths reported in the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Sunday brought its death toll to 50.
-
1 dead, 4 hurt at California church, day after New York's Buffalo mass shooting
One person was dead and four people were "critically" injured in a shooting at a church near Los Angeles, law enforcement said Sunday, just one day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in New York state. Law enforcement said an emergency call had come from Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 pm (20:26 GMT) Sunday afternoon. Pictures posted on social media appeared to show emergency vehicles lined up outside a church.
-
Hate a stain on soul of America: Biden on mass shooting in New York's Buffalo
Speaking at a memorial event for police officers killed in the line of duty, President Joe Biden touched briefly on the shooter in Buffalo, New York, who killed 10 people and injured three others in what federal authorities are investigating as a racist hate crime. A White 18-year-old man dressed in military gear who opened fire at a grocery store on Saturday was arrested in the Buffalo mass shooting.
-
Pakistan diplomat dismissed over charges of harassing woman colleague
A Pakistani diplomat was dismissed from foreign service on Sunday over charges of harassing a woman official during Riyaz's stint as head of mission in Italy in 2018, Express Tribune reported. Pakistan's Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment, Kashmala Tariq ordered the dismissal of Riyaz after the allegations of harassment were proved. In her complaint, the woman said she was stationed at the Pakistani mission in Italy headed by Riaz in 2018.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics