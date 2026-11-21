Negotiations between the United States and Iran have stalled over disagreements concerning Tehran's enriched uranium stockpile, with mediators warning that they cannot guarantee a return to military escalation in the Middle East.

A woman holds an Iranian flag as part of a pro-government campaign (AP ) more less

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Washington is insisting on a clear roadmap and written guarantees from Iran that it will eliminate its enriched uranium stockpile and refrain from resuming uranium enrichment in the future, Al Arabiya English reported, citing a senior source.

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However, both sides have maintained firm positions on the issue despite several proposals put forward by mediators to bridge their differences, the report said.

The diplomatic deadlock comes amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both countries yet to reach an understanding on the future of Iran's nuclear programme.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would not accept an agreement with Washington merely to end the current diplomatic impasse, insisting that any settlement must protect Iran's national interests and provide assurances against another military confrontation.

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{{^usCountry}} In an interview with an Iranian state-run newspaper, as reported by Al Jazeera, Araghchi said Iran was seeking a "good, honourable and lasting agreement" rather than remaining in a situation of "neither war nor peace". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview with an Iranian state-run newspaper, as reported by Al Jazeera, Araghchi said Iran was seeking a "good, honourable and lasting agreement" rather than remaining in a situation of "neither war nor peace". {{/usCountry}}

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Questioning the durability of any potential understanding with Washington, he said, "What is the point of reaching an agreement today if it is violated two months later and war resumes?"

Araghchi recalled that fighting had resumed just 15 days after the June ceasefire agreement, arguing that Tehran would not accept an arrangement simply to escape the current situation.

On the nuclear issue, the Iranian Foreign Minister said Tehran was open to negotiations over its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 per cent but ruled out transferring the material outside the country.

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He maintained that a fair formula could be reached on uranium enrichment, provided it formed part of a broader agreement addressing Iran's national interests and security concerns.

Araghchi also confirmed that Tehran and Washington continued exchanging messages and proposals through mediators, including Qatar and Pakistan.

"We are people of diplomacy, and we still have hope in diplomacy," he said.

Meanwhile, he maintained that Iran remained willing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if Washington fulfilled its conditions, underlining Tehran's position that any diplomatic settlement must address its nuclear programme, sanctions and security concerns.