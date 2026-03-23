US-Iran war: IRGC pulls a 'you're fired' mimicry on Trump amid 'victory' claims; 'Thank you for…'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has escalated its rhetoric against the United States, with a spokesperson appearing to mock President Donald Trump using the phrase “You're fired.” IRGC spokesperson uses Trump's phrases to mock and issue a warning to the US leadership amid rising conflict. ( (AP/AFP))

Trump’s association with the phrase “You’re fired” dates back to his role as host of The Apprentice, where it became a defining catchphrase. The line has since become shorthand for his leadership style and public persona.

Read more: Strait of Hormuz closed or open? Iran fires back at Trump after latest warning

“Thank you for your attention to this matter” The remarks came after Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC spokesman said, “Hey, Trump, you’re fired. You are familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Moreover, Trump is a frequent user of the phrase “Thank you for your attention to this matter” in his Truth Social post, which the IRGC spokesperson chose to mock.

In his Truth Social post “warning” Iran, Trump wrote, “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS. STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”