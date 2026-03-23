US-Iran war: IRGC pulls a 'you're fired' mimicry on Trump amid 'victory' claims; 'Thank you for…'
IRGC spokesperson uses Trump's phrases to mock and issue a warning to the US leadership amid rising conflict.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has escalated its rhetoric against the United States, with a spokesperson appearing to mock President Donald Trump using the phrase “You're fired.”
Trump’s association with the phrase “You’re fired” dates back to his role as host of The Apprentice, where it became a defining catchphrase. The line has since become shorthand for his leadership style and public persona.
Read more: Strait of Hormuz closed or open? Iran fires back at Trump after latest warning
“Thank you for your attention to this matter”
The remarks came after Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC spokesman said, “Hey, Trump, you’re fired. You are familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
Moreover, Trump is a frequent user of the phrase “Thank you for your attention to this matter” in his Truth Social post, which the IRGC spokesperson chose to mock.
In his Truth Social post “warning” Iran, Trump wrote, “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS. STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
Read more: Donald Trump, Iran trade threats over energy targets as war escalates
“War equations are changing:” Iran's message amid Trump's “victory” claims
According to the video statement shared by the Iranian military channels, the spokesperson, precisely from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said that “War equations are shifting rapidly."
This comes as Trump has repeatedly indicated “winding down” military operations in Iran on Truth Social.
According to Iranian state media, the spokesperson claimed that an Israeli-American combat drone was shot down over Tehran during reconnaissance operations on Saturday after Iran's air defense forces successfully intercepted several enemy aircraft before it could carry out any combat missions.
He further warned that all US and Israeli energy, IT, and desalination facilities in the area would become retaliation targets if Iran's petroleum and energy infrastructure were hit.
The IRGC also stated that until Iran's power plants are restored, the Strait will be "completely closed" in the event of an attack on the nation's energy infrastructure.
In a post on X on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also warned that the region's "critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities" would be "destroyed in an irreversible manner" if Iran's power plants were attacked.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More