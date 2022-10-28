'Very powerful' to have King Charles at CoP27: US climate envoy

United States special climate envoy John Kerry said Friday the presence of King Charles III at the CoP 27 climate summit would bea 'very powerful' statement and that the British monarch's credibility on environmental issues would make a difference, Reuters reported.

Earlier this month, sources said Charles would not attend the event in person; this was after deliberations with the government. Reportedly, the then PM Liz Truss had advised the King against the visit.

Charles -- who became the King in September following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II -- had spoken at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Glasgow summit - COP26, calling it a "last chance saloon" to save the world from climate crisis.

"I think it's very helpful to have leaders of countries be in Sharm el-Sheikh, representative leaders whether it is the government or monarchy, I think it would be terrific," Kerry told Sky News on Thursday when asked to comment about the King's presence. "I know that his being there would make a difference ... because he has credibility, because he has been a long-term leader," U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Kerry was quoted as saying by Reuters.

On Thursday, Rishi Sunak's office confirmed that the new British premier would not be at the summit, scheduled for next month, in view of a highly anticipated fiscal statement and other domestic issues.

"I can think of nothing personally stronger than to see the government present there, and also the head of state present there. I think it would be very powerful," Kerry said.

